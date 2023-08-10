Bankrupt Yellow Plans to Repay $700 Million Government Loan and Other Debts

Failed shipping company Yellow Corp. said it has enough assets that can be sold to pay back a $700 million U.S. government loan and others from private lenders, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Yellow's trucks, equipment and property were valued at $2.1 billion in an appraisal last year, company lawyer Patrick Nash said at its first bankruptcy court hearing in Delaware Wednesday, according to the Journal. The 99 year-old shipping giant filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday and is winding down its business operations.

Such an amount would cover the combined $1.2 billion it borrowed from the U.S. government and private lenders, including Apollo Global Management. The Trump administration approved a $700 million loan to Yellow in July 2020 to help keep it afloat as part of the pandemic-era CARES Act. It also gave the Treasury Department a 30% stake in Yellow.

The bankruptcy filing stirred fears that taxpayers would bear the brunt of the loss on the federal loan, the Journal reported.

Apollo Global Management Inc., a New York-based private equity firm, last month loaned Yellow $142 million as it entered bankruptcy proceedings to help fund its liquidation process, according to the Journal. In 2019, Apollo was the lead lender on a $600 million term loan to Yellow.

Yellow didn’t seek court approval for last month's financing because it received competing proposals to finance the bankruptcy, the Journal reported, citing Nash’s statements at the hearing.

The shipping company has been in a precarious financial position for several years. Two decades ago, it made a series of acquisitions that created a heavy debt burden that only grew as it continued to receive loans.

On Wednesday, Yellow reported a second quarter net loss of $14.7 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to a net income of $60 million a year earlier. In the first half of 2023, Yellow suffered $69.3 in net losses.

Darren Hawkins, the company's chief executive officer, also pointed to contentious negotiations with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents 22,000 of Yellow’s 30,000 employees, for “literally driving our company out of business.”



The Teamsters Tuesday called on the federal government to reform corporate bankruptcy laws to prioritize workers through the process. Yellow is also facing a class action lawsuit alleging that it violated federal labor laws when it laid off nearly its entire workforce less than two weeks before filing for bankruptcy.