Bank of America Ordered to Pay $250 Million for Illegal Bank Fees, Fake Accounts

Regulators have ordered Bank of America to pay more than $250 million in restitution and penalties for illegally charging repeat fees, withholding credit card rewards and enrolling customers in “fake” accounts without their knowledge.

More than $100 million has gone to or will go to customers who were harmed, including those who were charged multiple $35 fees for a single case involving insufficient funds. Another $150 million in penalties will be paid to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the regulators said in a statement Tuesday.

Bill Halldin, a spokesperson for Bank of America, pointed out the bank no longer charges any fees for insufficient funds, let alone the repeat fees.

"We voluntarily reduced overdraft fees and eliminated all non-sufficient fund fees in the first half of 2022," Halldin said in an email. "As a result of these industry leading changes, revenue from these fees has dropped more than 90 percent."

According to the regulators, Bank of America generated hundreds of millions of dollars between 2018 and 2022 by charging $35 more than once when a customer’s deposit account didn’t have enough to cover a check or debit transaction. When a transaction is returned as unpaid, merchants often try to resubmit it, and the bank would often charge the fee again when it was returned again, the regulators said. About $80.4 million of the more than $100 million in restitution compensates these customers.

In addition, between 2012 and 2020, some Bank of America employees involved in a now-disbanded sales-based incentive program enrolled customers in credit card accounts they didn’t know about, the regulators said. The enrollment involved illegally obtaining customers’ credit reports, which ultimately hurt their credit profiles and led to unjustified fees, according to the regulators.



Separately, between 2012 and 2021, the bank denied sign-up bonuses to credit card applicants who had applied over the phone or in person rather than online, the regulators said. Some of the ads for the bonuses were misleading because they didn’t expressly state that they only applied to online applicants, the regulators said.

Halldin wouldn’t comment on the two credit card issues, but pointed to the CFPB’s consent order noting that the bank had already paid $23 million to customers who didn’t get the sign-up bonuses and that the unauthorized accounts, which were “contrary” to the bank’s policies and procedures, involved a small percentage of the bank’s new accounts.

This story was corrected to show that the more than $100 million in customer compensation isn’t just for those charged the repeat fees.