Rising interest rates helped Bank of America achieve one of its best quarters ever, the company said as it released second-quarter financial results on Tuesday morning.
The nation's second-largest bank beat Wall Street estimates on both revenue and earnings.
Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 totaled $25.2 billion, compared to more than $22.7 billion during the same quarter last year. It also compares to analyst expectations for revenue of $24.98 billion, according to estimates compiled by FactSet.
Net income rose to $7.4 billion, compared to $6.2 billion billion during the same quarter last year. Earnings per share came to 88 cents; versus the 84 cents analysts expected, according to FactSet.
“We delivered one of the strongest quarters and first half net income periods in the company’s history," said CEO Brian Moynihan. "Continued organic client growth and client activity across our businesses complemented beneficial impacts of higher interest rates and produced an 11% increase in revenue."
Bank of America is a bellwether for the economy as the nation's second-largest, behind JPMorgan Chase.
"We continue to see a healthy U.S. economy that is growing at a slower pace, with a resilient job market," Moynihan said.
With more than $2.5 trillion in assets, it operates in four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets.
Bank of America's net interest income, or the interest it earns on loans minus what it pays on deposits, was up 14% to $14.2 billion. It was driven not only from higher interest rates, but also loan growth. Its global banking, global wealth and investment management, and global markets segments also reported strong gains.
Bank of America has had its share of consumer issues, and earlier this month, regulators imposed $250 million in sanctions on the bank.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered Bank of America to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on insufficient check fees, withholding reward bonuses credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization.
Additionally, Bank of America will pay a total of $90 million in penalties to the CFPB and $60 million in penalties to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which also found the bank's double-dipping on fees was illegal.
