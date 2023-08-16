It’s Raining Money at This Irish Bank

A technical glitch on the Bank of Ireland’s online app allowed customers to transfer as much as 1,000 euros ($1,089) from their accounts — even if they didn’t have that amount available, according to The Irish Times.

The bank said it was having technical difficulties in a Tuesday post on X, the Elon Musk-owned social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The issue was resolved Tuesday afternoon, but the bank is still catching up on processing payments, it told customers.

During the outage, customers could also withdraw over twice as much cash as the typical 500 euro limit, reported The Irish Times. They did this by transferring funds to Revolut cards and using the cards to withdraw the cash.

The bank told customers during the outage that any transfers over their available funds would need to be paid back. “We would like to remind customers if transferring/withdrawing funds — including over normal limits — this money will be debited from their account,” said the bank on X during the outage. “We are conscious customers may not be able to check balances, but should not withdraw/transfer if they are likely to become overdrawn.”

Account-holders who attempted to transfer funds last night are still reporting missing deposits in social media posts, an issue also experienced by Wells Fargo this summer.

Bank of Ireland did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.