Banc of California in Talks to Buy Floundering PacWest: Report

Banc of California is in early talks to purchase PacWest Bancorp as the regional lenders seek to shore up their balance sheets, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The deal could be announced as early as Tuesday, when both banks report their quarterly earnings, people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

PacWest's stock plummeted by about 24% in mid-day trading following the news. Banc of California shares rose by about 13%.

PacWest raised alarm bells after it said it saw significant deposit withdrawals and sinking share prices, following a series of major bank collapses earlier this year, including that of First Republic Bank, Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank.

As a result, the lender had been weighing its strategic actions for several months. In May, PacWest said in a statement that it had been approached by several potential partners and investors and that the company would evaluate options to maximize shareholder value.