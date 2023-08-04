Christmas Tree Shops Announces Last Day of Business

Christmas Tree Shops’ last day of business will be August 12, according to its website.

Until then, shoppers will be able to pick up their favorite products from the beloved big-box retailer at big discounts, with up to 80% off items in its “going out of business sale.” Customers will not be allowed to use gift cards or coupons during the final days of the sale.

There are 10 remaining Christmas Tree Shops stores that are preparing to be shuttered. The company reported having 82 stores in 20 states when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May — the other 72 stores will also be permanently closed when the sale ends.

The Massachusetts-based home goods retailer disclosed $50 million to $100 million in assets, and $100 million to $500 million in liabilities in its bankruptcy filings.

While the failed retailer hoped to escape insolvency by shutting down 10 stores and taking on a $45 million loan, it defaulted on loan payments during its bankruptcy, The New York Post reported.

After failing to find a buyer, Christmas Tree Shops resorted to Chapter 7 liquidation and began dissolving the company, according to the Post.