Christmas Tree Shops Announces Last Day of Business

Christmas Tree Shops’ last day of business will be August 12, according to its website.
Until then, shoppers will be able to pick up their favorite products from the beloved big-box retailer at big discounts, with up to 80% off items in its “going out of business sale.” Customers will not be allowed to use gift cards or coupons during the final days of the sale.
There are 10 remaining Christmas Tree Shops stores that are preparing to be shuttered. The company reported having 82 stores in 20 states when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May — the other 72 stores will also be permanently closed when the sale ends.
The Massachusetts-based home goods retailer disclosed $50 million to $100 million in assets, and $100 million to $500 million in liabilities in its bankruptcy filings.
- Christmas Tree Shops Closing All Stores After Defaulting on Its Bankruptcy Financing
- Christmas Tree Shops Turns All Scrooge in Bankruptcy by Not Accepting Gift Cards Now
- Is this the future of Christmas trees?
- Gun Shop Owner Closes Business Due to Rise in Violence Against Children ‘This is Just My Conscience’
- NYC Weed Dispensaries Shut Down by Police, Reopen for Business Next Day
While the failed retailer hoped to escape insolvency by shutting down 10 stores and taking on a $45 million loan, it defaulted on loan payments during its bankruptcy, The New York Post reported.
After failing to find a buyer, Christmas Tree Shops resorted to Chapter 7 liquidation and began dissolving the company, according to the Post.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness
- ‘Funny Girl’ Starring Lea Michele Recoups Its Capital Ahead of Final CurtainEntertainment