Backers of the Company Behind the Plan B Contraceptive Explore $4 Billion Sale

The backers of Foundation Consumer Healthcare, the company behind the morning-after pill Plan B One-Step, are testing the waters around a potential sale of the company, according to Bloomberg.

The company’s backers, which include private equity firms Kelso & Co. and Juggernaut Capital Partners, are working with financial advisors, according to sources who requested confidentiality to discuss the potential sale with Bloomberg. The firms are looking for a sale that would be valued at more than $4 billion.

While the privately held company is best known for its Plan B, it’s also the owner of popular over-the-counter brands such as Breath Right nasal strips and Dimetapp cold medicine. The sources who spoke to Bloomberg said consumer health companies and private equity firms are expected to show interest in the Pittsburgh-based company.

The potential sale is at an early stage and there’s no certainty that a deal will be made, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

After last year's U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade the court case protecting the federal right to an abortion, women across the country began stocking up on emergency contraceptives, including Plan B and the morning-after pill Restart, which is made by Get Stix Inc. The jump in demand helped generate revenue for Foundation, which last year reportedly recorded about $500 million of revenue and $250 million in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, according to Bloomberg.

Foundation purchased Plan B One-Step and several other Value brands of emergency contraception in 2017 from Tea Pharmaceutical Industries for $672 million, according to a press release on the transaction.

“We look forward to devoting immense resources to support Plan B One-Step and working closely with our retail partners to ensure continued access to this critical women’s health product,” CEO Greg Bradley said at the time.

Last December, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated the leaflet included with a purchase of Plan B to reflect that the drug does not end a pregnancy. Anti-abortion activists had criticized the pill, alleging that it causes an abortion, because of an incorrect label included on the packaging, according to CNN.

The company purchased several brands in 2020, including Dimetapp and the over-the-counter anesthetic Anbesol, from GSK Consumer Healthcare, according to a release.

Earlier this month, the FDA approved the first-ever over-the-counter birth control pill manufactured by Irish firm Perrigo.