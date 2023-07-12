Back-to-School Spending on Track to Drop by 10 Percent as Inflation Bites

Back-to-school spending is predicted to decline for the first time in nine years as consumers feel the bite of inflation, according to a survey by the consultancy Deloitte.

The 16th annual Deloitte survey of more than 1,200 parents with at least one child in K-12, predicted that there will be a 10% decrease in back-to-school shopping this year.

The average amount a parent is likely to spend is only $597, versus the $661 parents spent in 2022, the survey said.

“Parents are likely to be strategic about their spending to help ensure children are set up for success at the start of the school year by renewing school supplies but perhaps holding off on new clothing until needed,” said Nick Handrinos, the vice chair of Deloitte's U.S. Retail and Consumer Products Practice.

With budgets strained, consumers plan to cut back on purchases such as clothing, which is expected to decrease by 14 percent, and on tech-related items, which are predicted to fall by 13 percent.

School supply purchases, on the other hand, are set to rise by 20 percent, Deloitte found.

Inflationary pressures are affecting shoppers across all income levels, Deloitte said, and a reduction in back-to-school spending reflects the challenges for families.

Deloitte found that, overall, 31 percent of families are in a worse financial situation than they were a year ago, with 51 percent saying they expect the economy to weaken in the next six months.

This year, the back-to-school market is projected to bring in an estimated $31.2 billion. In 2022, the market brought in $34.4 billion.

“This cost consciousness is causing [consumers] to shop earlier, shop in-store to find the best price, and prioritize what they'll purchase to start school,” Deloitte's Brian McCarthy said.

According to Deloitte's survey, the majority of back-to-school purchases, almost 60%, are expected to be completed by the end of July, marking an increase from 53% compared with the previous year. Additionally, 69% of shoppers are planning to take advantage of Amazon's Prime Day sale.