Baby, It’s Hot Out Here! No Relief From the Punishing Heat for These Workers

As planet earth hits record-setting temperatures and heat waves blister many Southern and Western states, there is one sweaty group that has no guarantee of water, shade and even momentary shelter: outdoor workers.

In 2021, President Biden ordered the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to develop federal workplace standards for those who work outside. That hasn't happened.

“The climate crisis is making heat waves more intense and frequent – endangering workers and communities,” the administration said at the time, but efforts to protect workers who can't turn on the a/c remain hung up in the government bureaucratic process.

Today, the only OSHA rule that applies is one requiring a workplace to be "free from recognized hazards that are causing or likely to cause death or serious harm to employees."

Only two states, California and Washington, have specific job-site standards for outdoor heat exposure, though Colorado, Nevada and Oregon recently adopted requirements for shade, rest and water.

In most states there are no such rules, and on job sites the work has to get done despite the rising mercury. Meantime, the average global temperature hit a record 62.9 degrees on July 5, and millions of Americans are currently under heat advisories.

Agricultural and construction workers are the most vulnerable as temperatures rise, according to OSHA. Also disproportionately at risk are migrants and people of color.

Last month in downtown Miami agriculture workers rallied for basic protections from the heat. “We think outdoor workers can’t wait any longer, said Oscar Londoño, executive director of WeCount, a worker movement in South Florida focused on enacting standards. “We’ve been waiting for years, and we’ve been demanding basic life saving protections like water, shade and rest,” Londoño told the Miami Herald.

Working in high temperatures can result in a range of health problems from heat stroke and dehydration to respiratory and cardiovascular disease, according to the World Health Organization. It can also lead to an increase in occupational accidents.

On average, 702 Americans (not just workers) die from heat exposure each year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control. Emergency room visits due to heat total 67,512, and hospitalizations total 9,235.

Heat-related worker productivity losses in the U.S. added up to $100 billion in 2020, a number that will double by 2030 and hit $500 billion by 2050, according to a study by the Adrienne Arsch-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience center.

Last month a postal worker in Texas collapsed and died in the 110 degree heat. After 36 years with USPS, 66-year-old Eugene Gates Jr. lost consciousness during his mail route in Lakewood, Texas.

“No one should have been outside working like that when the heat index is that high,” his widow, Carla told Dallas TV station WFAA. “My husband was trying to complete his assignment. That was his job … and the heat got to him.”