Average Mortgage Rates Surpass 7% for the First Time This Year

Mortgages applications edged up slightly last week, even as mortgage interest rates spiked over 7% for the first time in nearly a year.

The number of applications rose 0.9% in the week ending July 7 on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to data released Wednesday morning by the Mortgage Bankers Association, a big swing from the previous week, when applications fell 4.4%.

The average interest rate for a 30-year-fixed mortgage now stands at 7.07%, the highest since November 2022. That figure has risen steadily in recent weeks; last week it was at 6.85%.

Mortgage applications, however, fell 19% on an unadjusted basis in the week ending July 7 compared to the prior week.

The association's average interest rate is in line with other measures of average mortgage rates. Figures from lender Optimal Blue show that the rate for a 30-year-fixed mortgage is up to around 7%. Average mortgage rates for the 30-year-fixed mortgage are 6.81%, according to Freddie Mac.

The average loan balance on a 30-year-fixed mortgage is $726,200, according to the MBA’s figures.

“Incoming economic data continue to send mixed signals about the economy, with the overall impact leaving Treasury yields higher last week as markets expect that the Federal Reserve will need to hold rates higher for longer to slow inflation,” said Joel Kan, MBA's vice president and chief deputy economist. “All mortgage rates in our survey followed suit.”

The Fed has steadily raised interest rates over the past year, making it more expensive to borrow money, and interest rates have followed suit. And with annual inflation still above the Fed’s target of 2%, more interest rate hikes are expected.