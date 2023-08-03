Available US Office Space Contracts for First Time as Values Plummet - The Messenger
Available US Office Space Contracts for First Time as Values Plummet

Following years of breaking ground on new buildings, conversions to other uses are shrinking inventory

Sasha Jones
The ability to work remotely has caused companies to abandon their leases, creating a crisis for office landlords.Thomas Barwick

Companies failing to bring employees back into the office are causing landlords to have an existential crisis. 

So far, in the first half of the year, 14.7 million square feet of office inventory has been removed from the market, with 12.7 million square feet converted, typically for residential usage, according to a report by commercial brokerage JLL.

It’s a trend that has been in the works throughout the pandemic, and has only rapidly accelerated. In 2021, 14.9 million square feet of office inventory was removed from the market, 10.3 million square feet of which was converted. In 2022, that grew to 21.1 million square feet, with 13.6 million square feet of conversions. 

It’s a big shift for real estate developers, for whom office was a golden child of asset types pre-pandemic. Currently, 85 million square feet of office space is under construction and expected to come to the market in upcoming years. Just 15 million of that is for projects that broke ground within the past 12 months — a 75% drop from averages over the past five years. 

Converting office into residential space seems like the answer for property owners as, while office values plummet, multifamily values increase. However, conversions come with challenges, primarily that the transition is costly. 

Owners must vacate a building and then divy up the building into apartments — a difficult feat for those with large floor plates. Apartment interiors require exterior-facing windows and plumbing that buildings not intended for housing are missing. As a result, the middle of a large office building can be null. 

​​Still, a report by Avison Young estimates that up to one third of office buildings across 14 major North American markets could be reused into housing.
As of now, in the markets where offices are being converted, local governments are providing tax incentives. For example, while office conversions have been slow in New York City, Chicago’s LaSalle Street Reimagined initiative has prompted the adaption of multiple buildings in the city’s downtown alone.

