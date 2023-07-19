Autonomous Vehicle Ad Trashing Human Drivers Alarms Safety Expert - The Messenger
Business
Autonomous Vehicle Ad Trashing Human Drivers Alarms Safety Expert

The Cruise ad said that "humans are terrible drivers" citing the number of people killed in car crashes a year

Lily Meier
Joan Claybrook, a former administrator of the National Highway Traffic Saftey Administration, questioned the AV car company’s safety research. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Cruise, an electric car brand backed by General Motors, raised eyebrows among saftey experts after the company came out with an advertisement disparaging human drivers, according to Automotive News.

The full page ad, stating that "humans are terrible drivers," ran in major media outlets including The New York Times. The ad reported that "42,795 Americans were killed in car crashes last year."

Joan Claybrook, the former administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, criticized the ad, arguing "using the pain of suffering of those deaths for self-promotion of an unproven and unsafe product is unscrupulous." Claybrook called the brand's safety record "limited" with an"opaque" process.

The former administrator added that "Cruise's ad should be taken for what it is — more money sunk into the AV experiment and more marketing without verifying results."

Cruise recently came under fire for its deployment of robotaxis in San Francisco. Activists in the city encouraged civilians to stop these taxis, manufactured by Cruise and Waymo, from operating by placing a traffic cone over the censor of the vechicle.

The car company's ad purports that autonomous vehicles are involved in 92% fewer collisions as a primary contributor.

Cruise did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

Follow The Messenger
