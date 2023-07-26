Auto Lenders Misled Car Shoppers With Exaggerated Pictures, US Regulators Find 

As delinquencies on car loans rise, U.S. regulators say some auto lenders were using deceptive marketing tactics to garner business.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found several lenders had been misleading consumers into thinking advertised loan terms applied to bigger, more expensive cars than they actually did. The CFPB discovered the issues during examinations between July 2022 and March 2023 and said the unnamed institutions have since stopped using the deceptive ads.

Pictured cars were “significantly larger, more expensive, and newer than the advertised loan offers were good for,” the CFPB said in a report Wednesday offering an update on its latest examinations. In addition, loan servicers collected interest on inflated loan amounts after dealers misrepresented that the cars had upgrades like undercoating when they actually didn’t.

Car prices shot up during the pandemic, leading to bigger loans, larger monthly payments, and in turn, a higher likelihood that borrowers would fall behind, the CFPB said.

In some cases, servicers also canceled automatic payments without proper notice, leading to late fees, and used illegal collection practices when they repossessed a car due to unpaid loans.