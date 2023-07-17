AT&T Stock Nears a 30-Year Low Following WSJ Investigation of Lead-Sheathed Cables

Shares of A&T fell more than 6.5% on Monday following another analyst downgrade citing an uncertain liability for lead-sheathed cables.

The dip followed a 5.8% drop on Friday and brought the iconic telecom brand to lows not seen in nearly 30 years.

Analysts at JPMorgan on Friday, and Citi on Monday, downgraded AT&T following a report from The Wall Street Journal saying the company has been exposing workers and the environment to toxic lead in its legacy cables.

Stock of Verizon was down more than 7.5% to nearly 13-year lows in afternoon trading Monday. Frontier Communications tumbled by more than 15%. Telephone and Data Systems fell by more than 6.6%

"Copper network deployed with possible lead sheathing could be a significant percentage of the legacy network deployed nationally with varying exposures for each firm,” Citi's Michael Rollins wrote in his downgrade of AT&T on Monday.

Rollins said he was not able to quantify the financial risks but added that it could take months to get more information," and full resolution could take years."

USTelecom, a trade group that represents AT&T, Verizon among other telecom companies, said the industry is prepared to engage on the issue, though the threat remains unclear.

“We have not seen, nor have regulators identified, evidence that legacy lead-sheathed telecom cables are a leading cause of lead exposure or the cause of a public health issue," a spokesman for the industry group said in a statement.