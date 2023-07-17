AT&T Stock Nears a 30-Year Low Following WSJ Investigation of Lead-Sheathed Cables - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

AT&T Stock Nears a 30-Year Low Following WSJ Investigation of Lead-Sheathed Cables

Shares of Verizon and other telecom companies also sank

Published |Updated
Al Lewis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Analyst downgrades have pushed shares of AT&T to nearly 30-year lows.PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

Shares of A&T fell more than 6.5% on Monday following another analyst downgrade citing an uncertain liability for lead-sheathed cables.

The dip followed a 5.8% drop on Friday and brought the iconic telecom brand to lows not seen in nearly 30 years.

Analysts at JPMorgan on Friday, and Citi on Monday, downgraded AT&T following a report from The Wall Street Journal saying the company has been exposing workers and the environment to toxic lead in its legacy cables.

Stock of Verizon was down more than 7.5% to nearly 13-year lows in afternoon trading Monday. Frontier Communications tumbled by more than 15%. Telephone and Data Systems fell by more than 6.6%

Read More

"Copper network deployed with possible lead sheathing could be a significant percentage of the legacy network deployed nationally with varying exposures for each firm,” Citi's Michael Rollins wrote in his downgrade of AT&T on Monday.

Rollins said he was not able to quantify the financial risks but added that it could take months to get more information," and full resolution could take years."

USTelecom, a trade group that represents AT&T, Verizon among other telecom companies, said the industry is prepared to engage on the issue, though the threat remains unclear.

“We have not seen, nor have regulators identified, evidence that legacy lead-sheathed telecom cables are a leading cause of lead exposure or the cause of a public health issue," a spokesman for the industry group said in a statement.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.