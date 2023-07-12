As Prime Day Draws to a Close, FTC Suit Against the Tech Giant is Ongoing - The Messenger
Business.
As Prime Day Draws to a Close, FTC Suit Against the Tech Giant is Ongoing

The agency says Amazon made it difficult for customers to make purchases without subscribing to Prime

Patrick Cooley
The watchdog agency has compiled evidence that Amazon treats sellers that don’t use its services unfavorablyPatrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

As Amazon shoppers search for deals on the e-commerce titan’s Prime subscription service Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission is in the midst of legal action against the company for duping customers into signing up for the service.

In a suit filed in mid-June, the FTC claims Amazon signed up customers for its Prime service without their consent and then made it all but impossible for them to cancel.

The e-commerce site is in the second day of its annual Prime Day promotion, when it offers steep discounts on popular products.

The tech giant allegedly made it difficult for customers to buy products without subscribing to Prime and did not make it clear that merely by finishing their transactions, they were automatically signing up for a Prime subscription, the FTC alleges.

Amazon intentionally obscured the option to make a purchase without subscribing to Prime, the FTC says in the lawsuit. Once customers were signed up, the tech giant put them through a long and confusing process to cancel, the suit alleges.

Cancellations of Prime membership dropped 14% after the company instituted the program, according to Business Insider. The news outlet’s reporting is referenced in the FTC’s lawsuit.

It’s not clear if Amazon is still engaging in the tactics outlined in the FTC’s suit, but the company’s customer service page now includes an “End Your Prime Membership” button.

In a lengthy statement, an Amazon representative vigorously denied the FTC's allegations. The company works with customers to improve their experience and looks forward to clearing its name in court, the statement says.

"The FTC’s claims are false on the facts and the law," the statement reads. "The truth is that customers love Prime, and by design we make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up for or cancel their Prime membership."

Internal documents obtained by Business Insider said Amazon employees called the gauntlet of questions and web pages it put customers through the “Illiad Process,” so named for the epic poem that about the 10-year Trojan war, which historians believe took place between 1194–1184 BC.

