As Inflation Fever Breaks, Mortgage Rates May Be Headed Back Down

‘Low inflation means low mortgage rates,’ a leading economist says

Kathleen Howley
The high cost of borrowing is just one challenge facing potential home buyers.Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

Mortgage rates are poised to fall as the inflation that’s bedeviled the U.S. economy cools. 

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, which touched an eight-month high of 7.02% Friday, fell to 6.85% Wednesday after a June inflation report showed price increases slowed more than expected, according to the most recent daily data from OptimalBlue. The Wednesday drop alone was the biggest single-day decline since late March.

Data from Freddie Mac, released every Thursday, showed the average 30-year rate jumping to 6.96% this week from 6.81% last week, though that average reflects rates collected prior to Wednesday’s consumer inflation data and Thursday's wholesale inflation data, which also showed a slowdown.

“We’re likely at the top of the trend in terms of mortgage rates,” Walt Schmidt, FTN Financial’s head of mortgage strategy, said of the Freddie Mac data. “Inflation is trending in the right direction.”

Mortgage rates are hovering near two-decade highs (before recently, the only time they were higher — and just a tad — was last November), making home purchases even less affordable for buyers already facing prices that haven’t budged much from the record highs of the pandemic. 

“Low inflation means low mortgage rates,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the National Association of Realtors, tweeted Wednesday after the consumer inflation numbers were released. “Decelerating consumer prices could steadily lift home sales and increase home production in a few months.”

Inflation is a driver of mortgage rates because investors in bonds, including mortgage-backed bonds, demand higher returns when inflation is eating away at the value of their fixed assets. 

For that reason, the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds is a benchmark for the direction of mortgage rates. 

Just since last week, yields have fallen more than a quarter of a percentage point amid growing signs the Federal Reserve’s campaign to cool the economy is working. The latest data on consumer prices showed the inflation rate slowed to 3% in June from 4% in May, beating the 3.1% economists expected, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.

Mortgage rates have more than doubled from their record lows in 2021 as inflation has soared and the Federal Reserve has raised benchmark interest rates in response. Home prices are also still near record highs — propped up by a massive shortage of properties for sale. In May, 20% fewer homes sold than a year earlier, according to NAR.

Bob Broeksmit, president of the Mortgage Bankers Association, said on Thursday that he still expects mortgage rates to decline to about 6% by the end of the year, which “should bring more buyers into the market.”

This story has been updated to include 10-year Treasury data and additional comments.

