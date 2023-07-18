Artificial Intelligence Could Lead to ‘Digital Redlining,’ Denying Loans to Minority Communities, Warns Fed’s Vice Chair - The Messenger
Business.
Artificial Intelligence Could Lead to ‘Digital Redlining,’ Denying Loans to Minority Communities, Warns Fed’s Vice Chair

Barr cited settled cases against FaceBook that said the social media giant's advertising algorithms inadvertently discriminated in housing, employment and lending

Al Lewis
Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr says AI could lead to lending discrimination.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Artificial intelligence could be programed or even learn on its own how to discriminate against minority communities in bank lending, Federal Reserve Chairman Michael Barr said Tuesday.

"While these technologies have enormous potential, they also carry risks of violating fair lending laws and perpetuating the very disparities that they have the potential to address," Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chair for supervision, said in prepared remarks for the National Fair Housing Alliance.

On the plus side, machine learning could give banks more data in making lending decisions, but it's critical for systems to also apply standards from the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, Barr said.

"Use of machine learning or other artificial intelligence may perpetuate or even amplify bias or inaccuracies inherent in the data used to train the system," he said.

Banks are in the early days of adopting AI, but Barr said the Fed is working hard to keep pace with its bank supervision.

It's not just a projection for the future. It's already happened. Barr cited 2016 and 2018 settled cases against FaceBook alleging that social media giant's advertising platform enabled discrimination in housing, employment, and credit advertising.

"Digital redlining may result if advertisers select their audiences based on a characteristic that is correlated with protected characteristics," Barr said.
New technologies can also result in 'reverse redlining,' or steering in the advertisement of more expensive or otherwise inferior products to minority communities."

