Artificial Intelligence CEO Predicts AI Is The Mother of All Bubbles

The CEO of open-source software company Stability AI predicts that artificial intelligence will be the biggest investment bubble in history, with startups and existing companies attracting $1 trillion in investment amid an AI arms race.

“I think this will be the biggest bubble of all time,” Emad Mostaque said during a call last week with UBS analysts, according to CNBC. “I call it the 'dot AI' bubble and it hasn’t even started yet.”

London-based Stability AI is a major competitor of OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT. The company’s Stable Diffusion application allows users to generate photo-realistic images by inputting text prompts, and has more than a million users. Stability has raised more than $100 million from investors including Coatue Management and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

In April, Goldman Sachs economists Joseph Briggs and Devesh Kodnani said that generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Stability Diffusion could potentially increase global GDP by 7%.

As AI capabilities advance rapidly, a wide range of industries are looking to invest in and implement the technology. Global AI private investment reached $91.9 billion in 2022, according to a report by Stanford University. In 2022, the medical and healthcare industries had the most AI investments, some $6.1 billion, the report said, followed by data management and cloud services with $5.9 billion and financial technologies with $5.5 billion.

Mostaque told UBS analysts that AI will require $1 trillion in investment “because it’s more important than 5G as infrastructure for knowledge.” But he added that the technology is still in early stages and is not ready to be adopted by large industries like banking.

He also warned that companies that fail to use AI correctly could see their stocks plunge. He gave Google’s $100 billion loss in February as an example.

That month, Alphabet stock slid 9% after an ad for Google’s AI tool Bard provided incorrect information about the James Webb Space Telescope. In the ad, Bard incorrectly stated that the telescope was used to take the first pictures of exoplanets—planets outside the solar system. In fact, the first pictures of exoplanets were taken by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope.