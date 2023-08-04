Papa Johns Blames Higher Pizza Prices for Plummeting Profits
Inflation driven price increases slowed pizza sales, reports Papa Johns
Customers seem to be buying fewer pizzas at Papa Johns.
Profit for the pizza chain's dropped 30% in the second quarter, to $18 million from $25 million a year ago. The company's revenue fell 1.6% to $515 million, compared to $523 million in 2022.
CEO Rob Lynch attributed lower pizza sales to higher prices — driven by inflation — that the company charged at its franchised restaurants.
"Some of the pricing got out in front of what the consumer was willing to spend," Lynch said during Papa John's earnings call.
North American sales for the pizza chain fell 1% in the quarter ending on June 25, according to the company’s second quarter results released Thursday.
“Over the past year, our franchisees have been increasing their prices at a higher rate than our company-owned restaurants in an effort to preserve margins during this highly inflationary period," said Lynch.
Sales at North American franchised restaurants dropped 2.3%, while sales at company-owned restaurants grew 2.2%, a sign that customers are aware of restaurant price hikes and that there's a cap on what consumers are willing to spend.
"The near-term pricing environment remains challenging," said Morningstar analyst Erin Lash in a note, who added that consumers are opting for cheaper options, citing a 29% jump in Walmart's first-quarter frozen pizza sales.
Lynch said Papa Johns is working with franchisees on their pricing and promotional models to close the gap between what company-owned restaurants charge versus their franchised restaurants.
Executives at Kraft Heinz and Kellogg also mentioned higher prices as a factor in slowing sales in their second quarter results, CNN reported.
"We priced above the market,” said Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio in the company second quarter earnings call on Wednesday, adding "here’s the good news — the pricing is done.”
