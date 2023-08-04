Papa Johns Blames Higher Pizza Prices for Plummeting Profits - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Papa Johns Blames Higher Pizza Prices for Plummeting Profits

Inflation driven price increases slowed pizza sales, reports Papa Johns

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Customers seem to be buying fewer pizzas at Papa Johns.

Profit for the pizza chain's dropped 30% in the second quarter, to $18 million from $25 million a year ago. The company's revenue fell 1.6% to $515 million, compared to $523 million in 2022.

CEO Rob Lynch attributed lower pizza sales to higher prices — driven by inflation — that the company charged at its franchised restaurants.

"Some of the pricing got out in front of what the consumer was willing to spend," Lynch said during Papa John's earnings call.

Read More

North American sales for the pizza chain fell 1% in the quarter ending on June 25, according to the company’s second quarter results released Thursday.

“Over the past year, our franchisees have been increasing their prices at a higher rate than our company-owned restaurants in an effort to preserve margins during this highly inflationary period," said Lynch.

worker unloading delivery truck at a Papa Johns restaurant
Sales at North American franchises dropped 2.3%, while sales at company-owned restaurants grew 2.2%. Papa Johns

Sales at North American franchised restaurants dropped 2.3%, while sales at company-owned restaurants grew 2.2%, a sign that customers are aware of restaurant price hikes and that there's a cap on what consumers are willing to spend.

"The near-term pricing environment remains challenging," said Morningstar analyst Erin Lash in a note, who added that consumers are opting for cheaper options, citing a 29% jump in Walmart's first-quarter frozen pizza sales. 

Lynch said Papa Johns is working with franchisees on their pricing and promotional models to close the gap between what company-owned restaurants charge versus their franchised restaurants.

Executives at Kraft Heinz and Kellogg also mentioned higher prices as a factor in slowing sales in their second quarter results, CNN reported.

"We priced above the market,” said Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio in the company second quarter earnings call on Wednesday, adding "here’s the good news — the pricing is done.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.