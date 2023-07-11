Apple Just Got Access to 1.2 Billion Potential New Customers
Its online store will now be available to a massive audience of Chinese users on the social media and payment app WeChat
Apple’s online store will now be available on WeChat, potentially opening the company's products to hundreds of millions of new customers, according to a statement by Chinese tech giant Tencent.
Apple products dominate the U.S. cellphone market, but have nowhere near the same level of success in China.
WeChat, a Chinese social media site used as a messaging app and a payment platform with an estimated 1.2 billion users, is considered a “super app” or an “app for everything.” Tencent, which owns the platform, said WeChat users also will have access to features such as trade-in programs.
The full line of Apple products will be available to WeChat users starting Tuesday, giving the American tech giant another way to sell to Chinese consumers. Apple's products are already available on Tmall, an online store owned by the Chinese tech giant Alibaba.
Apple’s iPhone — the company’s marquee product — is seemingly everywhere in the United States, accounting for more than 52% of the U.S. cell phone market in the first quarter of 2023, according to Counterpoint Research. Not so in China, where it had around 20% of the market in the first quarter of this year, Counterpoint says.
Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, the iPhone was losing ground in the world’s second largest economy. iPhone sales in China dropped 5% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022, falling to their lowest level since 2014, according to Counterpoint.
Apple products have been available online in China for years. The company began selling its products on Tmall in 2014. The move to WeChat gives the U.S. tech giant company access to one of the largest social media platforms on the planet.
Last month, Apple became the first company ever to reach a $3 trillion valuation.
