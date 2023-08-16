Apollo Global Management Partner Dies at 51

Marc Becker, a longtime partner at private equity giant Apollo Global Management, died Monday of pancreatic cancer, according to an obituary.

The 51-year-old worked at the firm for 27 years and most recently served as its co-head of impact. New York-based Apollo has $598 billion in assets under management; it made news this week for granting struggling firms more than $4 billion in so-called net asset value loans, which involve managers borrowing against their own portfolios.

Becker oversaw private equity in the business services, transportation & logistics, financial services, payments, real estate services, home building and building products industries.

Marc Becker LinkedIn

“Marc lived every day to the fullest and taught all those blessed to be in his circle of love and life what it means to appreciate each day, to live with integrity and to share the blessings of our lives in service to others,” an obituary on Legacy.com said.

Becker graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business and began his career at the former wealth management firm Smith Barney, which was acquired by Morgan Stanley in 2012. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and three children. Becker’s funeral will be held Wednesday at Park Avenue Synagogue in New York.

