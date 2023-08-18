Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities Fraud - The Messenger
Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities Fraud

Ramaswamy allegedly was involved in trading securities on Twitter

Lily Meier
Vivek Ramaswamy, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate and co-founder of Strive Asset Management, has been sued twice by former employees of his company.

Ramaswamy has garnered media attention over his fight against environmental, social, and corporate governance, penning a book titled "Woke, Inc: Inside America's Social Justice Scam."

One of his former co-workers, Joyce Rosely, sued him and fellow co-founder, Anson Frericks, and Strive Asset Management, earlier this month in Union County, New Jersey, court records revealed.

Rosely alleged that Frericks and Ramaswamy "demand[ed]" her to break securities laws. This included telling new employees to begin sales before their licenses had transferred, allowing non-registered employees to talk with clients and moving on deals before products had been sufficiently registered.

The former employee also claimed that Ramaswamy and Frericks "themselves engaged in securities sales activities despite the fact that neither has a securities license," according to the complaint.

Vivek Ramaswamy
Both suits were filed this summer by former employees of his asset management company.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

She also alleged that she was fired two months after reporting sexual harassment at the company.

Ramaswamy specifically was alleged to have been involved in securities dealings over Twitter. Strive said in a statement it "intends to vigorously defend itself" and cannot comment on ongoing litigation, according to Bloomberg

A representative of Ramaswamy did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment via social media.

Another employee, John Phillips, sued the same group as well, in Johnson County district court in Kansas in June.

Phillips, who was also fired from Strive, was the senior vice president and Heartland Regional Director at Strive from October 2022 to March 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Phillips claimed that the company was dishonest about its financial situation to investors as well as employees, according to Bloomberg.

