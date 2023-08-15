Another Crypto Firm Goes Under as Prime Trust Files for Bankruptcy

Another crypto giant, custodian Prime Trust, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday running short of customer funds.

The company, which held digital assets on behalf of crypto trading platforms and lenders, estimated it has $100 million to $500 million in liabilities and $50 million to $100 million in assets, according to its bankruptcy filing. Prime Trust also has anywhere from 25,000 to 50,000 creditors.

Two of its biggest customers, trading platform FTX and crypto lender Celsius Networks, have filed for bankruptcy. Another big customer, Binance, has been charged with a slew of federal securities regulations and is reportedly under criminal investigation by the Justice Department.

Prime Trust said all options are on the table, including a potential sale of its assets and operations.

The company will manage its businesses as debtors-in-possession under the jurisdiction of the Delaware Bankruptcy Court, and expects to file motions to continue to pay employees’ wages and benefits.

Its parent, Las Vegas-based Prime Core Technologies, along with other affiliates Prime IRA and Prime Digital also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The firm’s top five unsecured creditors have claims of approximately $105 million, including the largest claim of $55 million held by a single creditor that wasn't named.

The bankruptcy filing comes almost two months after Nevada’s business regulator hit the firm with a cease-and-desist order, stating its financial condition was “critically deficient” and its continued operation would be “unviable and/or unsafe.” In July, the court approved the state regulator’s petition to place Prime Trust into a receivership.

Prime Trust was showing signs of a cash shortage last month. In a July 8 Securities and Exchange Commission Filing, Prime Trust said it would begin raising $107 million in new funding.

Digital asset trust company BitGo Holdings Inc. signed a non-binding agreement to acquire total equity of Prime Core Technologies on June 8. The deal was expected to merge Prime Trust Prime’s Nevada Trust Company into BitGo’s existing global network of regulated trust companies in South Dakota, New York, Germany and Switzerland.