Another Crypto Firm Goes Under as Prime Trust Files for Bankruptcy

Another crypto giant, custodian Prime Trust, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday running short of customer funds.
The company, which held digital assets on behalf of crypto trading platforms and lenders, estimated it has $100 million to $500 million in liabilities and $50 million to $100 million in assets, according to its bankruptcy filing. Prime Trust also has anywhere from 25,000 to 50,000 creditors.
Two of its biggest customers, trading platform FTX and crypto lender Celsius Networks, have filed for bankruptcy. Another big customer, Binance, has been charged with a slew of federal securities regulations and is reportedly under criminal investigation by the Justice Department.
Prime Trust said all options are on the table, including a potential sale of its assets and operations.
The company will manage its businesses as debtors-in-possession under the jurisdiction of the Delaware Bankruptcy Court, and expects to file motions to continue to pay employees’ wages and benefits.
Its parent, Las Vegas-based Prime Core Technologies, along with other affiliates Prime IRA and Prime Digital also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The firm’s top five unsecured creditors have claims of approximately $105 million, including the largest claim of $55 million held by a single creditor that wasn't named.
- The fall of FTX: The stunning collapse of a massive crypto firm could send shockwaves through traditional financial markets
- Vice Media Files for Bankruptcy Ahead of Sale
- Parent Company of Instant Pot and Pyrex Files for Bankruptcy
- Shipping Company Yellow Files for Bankruptcy
- Business Bankruptcies Skyrocketed in the First Half of 2023
- Facing $1.44 billion judgment, Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy. Here’s what his filing says.
The bankruptcy filing comes almost two months after Nevada’s business regulator hit the firm with a cease-and-desist order, stating its financial condition was “critically deficient” and its continued operation would be “unviable and/or unsafe.” In July, the court approved the state regulator’s petition to place Prime Trust into a receivership.
Prime Trust was showing signs of a cash shortage last month. In a July 8 Securities and Exchange Commission Filing, Prime Trust said it would begin raising $107 million in new funding.
Digital asset trust company BitGo Holdings Inc. signed a non-binding agreement to acquire total equity of Prime Core Technologies on June 8. The deal was expected to merge Prime Trust Prime’s Nevada Trust Company into BitGo’s existing global network of regulated trust companies in South Dakota, New York, Germany and Switzerland.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business
- How the Weight Loss Drug Frenzy in the US Keeps Interest Rates Low in DenmarkBusiness
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- Over 100,000 Toddler Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Falling OverBusiness
- WeWork Plans 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split to Keep New York Stock Exchange ListingBusiness
- Zipadee Kids Recalls Children’s Bed Frames Due To Strangulation HazardsBusiness
- ‘The Nun’ Actress Bonnie Aarons Sues Warner Bros. for Allegedly Withholding Her Share of Merchandising RevenueEntertainment
- Soho House Partners With Michael Milken to Open New Members-Only Club in DCBusiness
- Cryptocurrencies See More Than $1 Billion Evaporate in 24 HoursBusiness
- More Than Two-Thirds of the Public Supports Hollywood’s Strikes: StudyEntertainment
- Cannabis Sales in New York State Are Booming, Say Dispensaries and ProducersBusiness
- Disney vs DeSantis: Magic Kingdom Hits Back with New Countersuit Against Florida Tourism BoardBusiness