Anheuser-Busch Lays off Corporate Workers as Sales Tank Following Dylan Mulvaney Controversy

Little more than a month after Bud Light lost its crown as America's best-selling beer, beleaguered brewer Anheuser-Busch is cutting corporate staff.

The hundreds of announced layoffs represent "less than 2%" of Anheuser-Busch's US workforce, according to CNN and The Washington Post.

The job cuts will not impact any of the company's frontline staff, including brewery and warehouse staff and delivery drivers.

The company's website says it employs more than 19,000 people across the US.

In a statement to CNN, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said it was a "very difficult but necessary decision to eliminate a number of positions across our corporate organization. While we never take these decisions lightly, we want to ensure that our organization continues to be set for future long-term success."

Bud Light has been under fire from conservatives after featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, 26, on a promotional can during a short-lived April marketing stunt. The company's response to the backlash generated anger on both ends of the political spectrum.

The controversy ended up impacting sales and causing the company to lose billions in market value. Two bottle factories had to be shut down.

Mulvaney later slammed the company, saying it turned its back on her amid the anti-trans fallout.

Two executives at Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, took leaves of absence after sales plunged in response to the Mulvaney campaign.

Bud Light was the nation's best selling brew for two decades.

Anheuser-Busch did not respond to The Messenger's request for comment Thursday.