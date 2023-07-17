Angelo Mozilo, Face of the Subprime Mortgage Crisis, Dead at 84

Angelo Mozilo, the financier who became the face of the subprime mortgage crisis as the founder and CEO of mega-lender Countrywide Financial Corp., died Sunday at 84.

When the subprime bubble burst in 2007, plunging the U.S. economy into chaos, Mozilo was thrust to the center of the scandal as the leader of the company most synonymous with flooding the market with risky credit that put millions of Americans in homes they could not afford.

The Bronx-born Mozilo founded Countrywide in 1969 with his mentor and partner David Loeb. Over the following decades, the two men built their company into the largest mortgage lender in the U.S. They went on to found Countrywide Mortgage Investment in 1985 in order to securitize Countrywide loans that were too big and risky to sell to Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

In 1997, Mozilo and Loeb spun that business out as IndyMac Bank.

At one point, Countrywide stock soared 23,000% above its IPO price and the company was valued at roughly $24 billion. In 2004, it edged out Wells Fargo as America’s largest mortgage lender.

Then came 2007.

As subprime mortgages began to default in droves, Wall Street bailed on the mortgage-backed securities that were Countrywide’s lifeblood. By January 2008, Mozilo was forced to sell his company to Bank of America for $4.1 billion.

IndyMac Bank failed in July 2008. In March 2009, the FDIC sold the bank’s assets to Steven Mnuchin, who would later become Treasury Secretary in the Trump Administration.

The ripples of the subprime collapse caused the stock market to shed $8 billion and massive public outcry. In March of 2008, a deeply-tanned and expensively-suited Mozilo was dragged before Congress to explain how things had gone so wrong while he made hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation, which he called “grossly exaggerated.”

Mozilo also fell under the scrutiny of regulators for cashing in on $138 million worth of stock options in 2006 and 2007. He settled with the SEC on charges of insider trading and securities fraud in 2010, paying a $67.5 million fine and a lifetime ban from serving as an officer or director of a public company.

In 2019, Mozilo spoke at the SALT financial conference in Las Vegas and made it clear he felt scapegoated for the crisis.

“Everybody blames the subprime. To me, it’s nonsense,” he said. “But it was not the cause at all.”

According to multiple reports, Mozilo died of natural causes.