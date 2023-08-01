An Insider Trading Crackdown Begins to Snare Top Execs (Exclusive)

U.S. authorities are cracking down on abuses of stock plans for top corporate executives. After years of lax enforcement, they are tightening up a program intended to prevent high-level insider trading.



The Justice Department has already charged one senior healthcare executive with criminal insider trading and the Securities and Exchange Commission, led by Chair Gary Gensler, has settled civil charges against two technology executives over misuse of the program.



In securities filings, some companies have disclosed receiving DOJ and SEC subpoenas for evidence in ongoing investigations, and officials have indicated more charges will be filed.



As executive compensation increasingly came in the form of stock awards in recent decades, it also created a quandary: how could executives, who frequently are privy to non-public information about their company's performance, sell their shares without violating insider-trading prohibitions?



The SEC’s answer, introduced in 2000, was to create a system – known in bureaucratic argot as 10b5-1 plans – in which executives could establish pre-planned sales programs before knowing market-moving information on company performance and periodically sell some of their stock holdings.



Using the plans, executives had a ready defense to questions about whether their stock sales were informed by inside corporate information.



But the system was riddled with loopholes.



Executives could alter plans to buy or sell shares at will or create a plan and begin trading in it immediately rather than using a pre-planned sales program. Or they could adopt multiple plans, sometimes using one for steady pre-planned trades and another opportunistically.



Authorities rarely pursued cases of plans being abused, and so-called insider trades – publicly reported purchases and sales of their own company's shares by executives – remained a closely watched and reliable barometer of stock price performance.



But in December, the SEC adopted new rules that strengthened the program’s provisions.



The new rules require a 90-day “cooling-off” period between establishing or changing a plan and executing trades. It also prohibits executives from having multiple overlapping plans.



And now enforcement authorities are tightening the screws.



“This is an SEC enforcement division that is very much focused on institutional insider trading and what they view as abusive or aggressive practices in the context of public companies,” said Edward Imperatore, a former securities fraud prosecutor who is now a white-collar defense lawyer at law firm Morrison Foerster in New York. Given the combination of new rules and new enforcement cases, “I don’t think it’s a coincidence these things are happening at the same time,” Imperatore said.

Gensler of the SEC: The agency "is very much focused on institutional insider trading and what they view as abusive or aggressive practices in the context of public companies," says a former federal prosecutor. Win McNamee/Getty Images

In February, the Justice Department charged Terren Peizer, the former chairman and chief executive of OnTrak with insider trading after he established stock sales plans while allegedly knowing that his company was about to lose a major corporate client. Prosecutors said Peizer avoided more than $12 million in losses by using the plan to sell shares, before the news was announced.



OnTrak, based in Henderson, Nevada, is a behavioral health company that contracts with health insurance providers to offer coaching and counseling to patients with addiction and chronic conditions. But starting in 2021, OnTrak’s largest clients, Aetna and Cigna, began reducing the number of patients they were sending to OnTrak, complaining it was not delivering the savings they had hoped for.



When the Aetna contract cancellation was announced in March 2021, OnTrak’s stock dropped 46% -- costing Peizer, who was its largest shareholder, $280 million in losses.



After Cigna, too, began signaling it would cancel, Peizer asked a broker to set up an executive sales program for him and begin unloading shares immediately, according to prosecutors. When that broker refused, citing a firm policy requiring a waiting period, Peizer allegedly found another broker to create a plan and sell the shares right away.



Peizer has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer did not respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.



Another company, HyreCar Inc., disclosed in a securities filing in December that it had received a criminal grand jury subpoena from DOJ and a civil subpoena from the SEC regarding 2021 trades of the company’s stock in 10b5-1 plans by its chief executive, its former chief financial officer and two of its board members.



HyreCar, which acts as a marketplace for car owners to rent their vehicles to drivers for rideshare services such as Uber, traded above $20 a share in mid-2021. But a failed joint venture agreement and a collapsed financing deal left the company deeply wounded. Its share value dropped 80% by the end of that year. HyreCar filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, and its assets have been acquired by a competitor.



In the filing, the company said it was cooperating with the investigation and had placed the two executives on an unpaid leave of absence. No charges have yet been filed.



Another company, breast implant manufacturer Sientra Inc., also disclosed in a securities filing in October that it had received DOJ and SEC subpoenas regarding stock trades by its former chief executive in 2019 and 2020, a period when its shares were falling precipitously. The chief executive retired from the company in November 2020. The company said in the filing it was cooperating with the investigation and no charges have yet been filed.



The first case filed by the SEC under the new enforcement push was brought against the chief executive and chief technology officer of a China-based mobile internet company called Cheetah Mobile, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange.



The pair were accused of avoiding losses of more than $300,000 by selling Cheetah shares through an executive trading plan before the company disclosed that a major advertiser had lowered the price it would pay for mobile ad placement. The executives settled the case for more than $750,000 combined.

