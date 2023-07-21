Amsterdam Bans Cruise Ships as Part of Campaign to Fight Overtourism

Amsterdam’s city council voted this week to close a cruise ship terminal that's located near its Centraal Station in an effort to control booming tourism and reduce pollution from cruise ships.

The move is the latest by popular global destinations that have made efforts to control overcrowding and some specifically turning away cruise ship, such as Venice and Key West in Florida.

The Amsterdam vote will restrict large cruise ships from docking in the city and to close its Passenger Terminal Amsterdam, a central building at the city’s port. Amsterdam has one of the largest cruise ports in Europe, with about 700,000 passengers making their way to the city each year, according to Bloomberg.

More than 20 million people are expected to visit Amsterdam in 2023, according to The Holland Times, about a quarter of them from other countries. That volume raises concerns about so-called overtourism.

The Schiphol Group, an airport management company that oversees Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, last month banned private jets last year. Its CEO, Ruud Sondag, said banning those planes would reduce noise pollution and cut greenhouse gas emissions, according to EcoWatch.

The Dutch government lowered its cap on flights at Schiphol from 500,000 each year to 460,000. The new limits will come into effect in November, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Large ships can burn through up to 250 tons of fuel per day, according to a study from the University of Colorado Boulder. The chairman of the center-right political party D66 Amsterdam which jointly leads Amsterdam's 45-member city council with two other political parties, said pollution conflicts with the city’s ecological goals.

“The polluting cruise does not fit our city's sustainable ambitions,” D66 Group Chairman Alana Rooderkerk said in a statement Thursday.

Rooderkerk said the addition of a second bridge over Amsterdam's waterfront wouldn't be possible if cruise ships dock in the city.

“In other words, Amsterdam sails better without the cruise,” Rooderkerk added.

The city has discussed moving the cruise terminal since 2015, according to AT5. Officials attempted to move the terminal to the Coenhaven port in the northwest part of Amsterdam in 2019, but relocation was considered too expensive.

The move to control tourism is just the latest for Amsterdam, which in 2021 adopted an ordinance limiting tourism to between 10 and 20 million overnight tourists per year according to The Holland Times. Around the same time, the city spent $119,000 on an online campaign encouraging people to visit the city, and warning “nuisance tourists” that they are not welcome, according to CNN.

In February, Amsterdam banned cannabis in its infamous “Red Light District,” long a magnet for tourists, and issued new rules around business’s operating hours, according to the BBC. Then, in March, the city unveiled its “Stay Away” ad campaign, warning British men to say away from the Dutch capital with videos showing young men staggering in the street being handcuffed and processed by police.

The city’s residents have long complained about “drunken Brits urinating in public, throwing up in canals, stripping off and engaging in drunken brawls,” the BBC reported. One Amsterdam family told the BBC that living in the city is like “living in Disneyland or a zoo.”

Several cruise lines, including MSC Cruises, replaced or canceled stops in the city in 2019, after Amsterdam implemented a tax targeting cruise tourists. The city council proposed increasing the tourist tax rate in May; the cit's finance chief said an increase could generate an additional 30 million euros ($33 million) in revenue, according to DutchNews.

Tourist taxes produced nearly 140 million euro($155 million) for the city last year.

Italy banned cruise ships from its Venice lagoon in 2021, in an attempt to defend its cultural heritage and limit pollution, according to Skift. The United Nations’ agency dedicated to cultural preservation had threatened to put Italy on a blacklist unless it banned lines from the site.