Ameritech Student Loan Victims to Be Refunded Over $9 Million

More than 22,000 victims of a student loan relief scam perpetrated by Ameritech Financial will soon receive their first refunds in the five-year-old case, getting over $9 million in total, the Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday.
The cash comes from settlements with former Ameritech CEO Brandon Frere, who pleaded guilty to criminal charges brought by the Department of Justice in 2018 and was later ordered to forfeit over $8.9 million in assets, according to a statement from the FTC. In 2020, Frere was sentenced to 42 months in jail.
Frere and his companies — part of the Ameritech umbrella — tricked student loan borrowers out of their money by misleading them about their debt relief options, according to the FTC's 2018 civil suit.
Ameritech sent personalized mail promising recipients they could reduce their monthly debt payments or even get their loans forgiven if they paid advanced fees of $600-$800 to enroll in federal programs, the FTC said. Ameritech also collected monthly fees borrowers believed were being applied toward their loans.
As part of his sentencing, Frere admitted that his scheme cost consumers between $25 million and $65 million. In 2015, he began transferring the money he collected to overseas bank accounts that he controlled, according to the DOJ. He was arrested in 2018 at San Francisco International Airport attempting to board a flight to Cancun, Mexico, the department said.
Most of the refund payments, set to go out Tuesday to 22,562 consumers, will come in the mail as a check. If the government does not have an address recorded for someone, they will receive a PayPal payment, the FTC said.
Notably, the refunds are allowed because the case was resolved before the Supreme Court ruled that the FTC lacks the authority to seek monetary relief in federal court.
“Because of that ruling, the Commission no longer has its strongest tool to return money to consumers, and it will become harder to provide refunds to consumers harmed by deceptive and unfair conduct,” the FTC said in the statement. “The Commission has urged Congress to restore the Commission’s ability to get money back for consumers.”
