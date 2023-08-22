Ameritech Student Loan Victims to Be Refunded Over $9 Million - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Ameritech Student Loan Victims to Be Refunded Over $9 Million

Ameritech's CEO previously pleaded guilty to criminal charges

Published |Updated
William Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ameritech Financial misled student loan borrowers about their options for debt relief, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Willie B. Thomas/Getty Images

More than 22,000 victims of a student loan relief scam perpetrated by Ameritech Financial will soon receive their first refunds in the five-year-old case, getting over $9 million in total, the Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday.

The cash comes from settlements with former Ameritech CEO Brandon Frere, who pleaded guilty to criminal charges brought by the Department of Justice in 2018 and was later ordered to forfeit over $8.9 million in assets, according to a statement from the FTC. In 2020, Frere was sentenced to 42 months in jail. 

Frere and his companies — part of the Ameritech umbrella — tricked student loan borrowers out of their money by misleading them about their debt relief options, according to the FTC's 2018 civil suit.

Ameritech sent personalized mail promising recipients they could reduce their monthly debt payments or even get their loans forgiven if they paid advanced fees of $600-$800 to enroll in federal programs, the FTC said. Ameritech also collected monthly fees borrowers believed were being applied toward their loans.

As part of his sentencing, Frere admitted that his scheme cost consumers between $25 million and $65 million. In 2015, he began transferring the money he collected to overseas bank accounts that he controlled, according to the DOJ. He was arrested in 2018 at San Francisco International Airport attempting to board a flight to Cancun, Mexico, the department said.

Most of the refund payments, set to go out Tuesday to 22,562 consumers, will come in the mail as a check. If the government does not have an address recorded for someone, they will receive a PayPal payment, the FTC said.

Notably, the refunds are allowed because the case was resolved before the Supreme Court ruled that the FTC lacks the authority to seek monetary relief in federal court. 

Read More

“Because of that ruling, the Commission no longer has its strongest tool to return money to consumers, and it will become harder to provide refunds to consumers harmed by deceptive and unfair conduct,” the FTC said in the statement. “The Commission has urged Congress to restore the Commission’s ability to get money back for consumers.”

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.