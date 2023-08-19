America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping Point
Chicago business owners are worried that they won't be able to rake in the same profits if they have to pay their workers more
Chicago restaurants are in a tizzy over tipping, as service workers all over the country continue to contend with the controversial American gratuity system.
In the Windy City, restaurant owners are worried that proposed legislation and efforts by activist groups to upend the tipped wage system — in which employers pay service workers below the minimum wage under the assumption that tips from customers will make up the difference — will make it tougher to stay in business.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Chicago business owners are struggling to contend with the possible changes to the tipping system.
“Some places are just getting by. I’m pretty nervous,” Scott Weiner, co-owner of Chicago’s Fifty/50 Restaurant Group, told the outlet. Weiner estimated that the proposal to get rid of the decades-old system will lead to a 62% increase in costs.
Other restaurant owners are trying to figure out how they’ll retain the same profits if they pay their workers more money. Some restaurant owners told the Journal they might have to hike up menu prices or reduce staff.
The minimum wage in Chicago is $15.80. Under the tipped wage system, service workers oftentimes make considerably less — taking home a minimum wage of $9.48 without gratuity.
Seven states have outlawed the tipped wage system, instead switching over to paying the state minimum wage. Those states include Alaska, Montana, Nevada, California, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington.
One Fair Wage, the nonprofit organization leading the way with the elimination of the tipped wage system, has similar bills and ballots in 25 states.
The elimination of the tipped wage system also has support in Chicago. On the campaign trail earlier this year, Mayor Brandon Johnson promised to upend it.
In July, Johnson was captured in a photo wearing a One Fair Wage apron.
