Americans Have an Inflation-Induced Debt Hangover

More and more people are late on their credit card payments, new data shows

Published |Updated
Kathleen Howley
Late credit card payments haven’t been this common since 2012.MoMo Productions/Getty Images

Red-hot inflation may have cooled, but it’s still pretty scorching for the growing number of Americans falling behind on their credit card payments. 

In a sign of how much people relied on their credit cards to cope with higher prices, more and more people are late on their payments, researchers at the New York Federal Reserve Bank said Tuesday.

The share of U.S. credit card holders who were at least 30 days overdue rose to 7.2% in the second quarter from 6.51% in the first quarter, data released in their latest quarterly report on household debt showed. That’s a far higher delinquency rate than the 4% range seen for parts of 2021 and 2022 and the highest rate since 2012 (it was in the high 6% range just before the pandemic.)  

Late payments have become increasingly common in the last year and a half, reflecting the end of many of the temporary government benefits meant to cushion people from the initial economic blow of COVID-19 lockdowns, researchers said. At the same time, inflation reached over 9% last year — the highest rate in more than four decades — squeezing household budgets already readjusting to the post-pandemic economy. The total amount of credit card indebtedness broke $1 trillion for the first time in the second quarter, increasing by $45 billion to $1.03 trillion.

What’s happening now is a return to normalcy, according to Joelle Scally, a senior data strategist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. 

“While delinquency rates have edged up, they appear to have normalized to pre-pandemic levels,” Scally said in a statement that accompanied the data.

Mirroring the trend for credit cards, the delinquency rate for auto loans has also been rising for the past year and a half. It reached 7.28% in the second quarter — the highest it’s been since 2018 — up from 6.88% in the first quarter, the NY Fed data showed.  

While delinquency rates have been far worse — both credit card and auto loan delinquency rates have soared into the double-digits at previous points in the two decades the NY Fed has been tracking it — the uptick is quite a change from the pandemic years. Between extra unemployment benefits, multiple rounds of government stimulus checks, a reprieve on student loan payments, and laws protecting people who couldn’t pay their mortgages, they’d never been lower for either credit cards or auto loans. 

Fortunately, the NY Fed economists are still quite optimistic about the American consumer, even with inflation stubbornly resisting pre-pandemic levels and borrowing costs reflecting the highest benchmark interest rate in 22 years.

“There is little evidence of widespread financial distress for consumers,” Scally and her colleagues wrote in a blog post accompanying the new data. “American consumers have so far withstood the economic difficulties of the pandemic and post-pandemic periods with resilience.”

