Americans Flocked to Disaster-Prone Areas, But At What Cost?

The areas of the U.S. most prone to natural disasters like floods or wildfires saw a far bigger influx of new residents during the pandemic, a new study shows — the opposite of what you’d want to see if you’re a taxpayer, insurer or mortgage lender who ends up footing a big chunk of the bill when there is damage.

In 2021 and 2022, 384,000 more people moved into the nation’s most flood-prone counties than moved out — twice as many as the net influx seen in the prior two years, real estate brokerage Redfin said in a report this week. The counties with the highest wildfire risk saw a 51% increase in the influx, to 446,000 people, and the areas with the highest heat risk, a 17% increase, to 629,000 people.

The pandemic offered many the freedom to work anywhere as well as record-low mortgage rates, prompting many Americans to leave expensive areas like New York and San Francisco in search of cheaper real estate, lower taxes and sunny weather. States including Florida, Texas and Arizona exploded in popularity despite the increasing threat of extreme weather, Redfin said.

“It’s human nature to focus on current benefits, like waterfront views or a low cost of living, over costs that could rack up in the long run, like property damage or a decrease in property value,” Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather said in a statement.

While insurers and government programs often share the cost of rebuilding homes, some insurers are retreating from disaster-prone states like California and Florida, which may give households “a greater sense of urgency to mitigate climate dangers — especially if their home’s value is at risk of declining,” Fairweather said.

Expensive natural disasters are far more common these days. Between 2018 and 2022, the U.S. averaged 18 weather events a year with losses exceeding $1 billion each, more than twice the average of eight a year between 1980 and 2022, according to inflation-adjusted data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As of July 11, there had been 12 so far this year.