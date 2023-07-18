Americans Are Keeping Less Cash In Their Bank Accounts - The Messenger
Business
Americans Are Keeping Less Cash In Their Bank Accounts

But they still have more money in their accounts than before the pandemic

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Americans’ cash balances declined from mid-2022 onward as people felt the squeeze of inflation.D3sign/Getty Images

People in the U.S. have less in their checking and savings accounts than they did last year, according to a recent analysis from JPMorgan Chase Institute. 

Families in the highest income group had median cash balances from their accounts of about $8,800 in March 2023, while the lowest income quartile had amounts around $1,300, said JPMorgan’s analysis of bank data from about nine million of its customers. 

These balances represent “sizable decreases” from their peaks in April 2022, when accounts had balances of about $10,500 for the highest income group and $1,400 for the lowest income quartile. 

Cash balances declined from mid-2022 onward as people felt the toll of rising inflation after pandemic-era government payouts ended.

The good news: Americans still have about 10% to 15% more money in their checking and savings accounts than they did in 2019, but that margin is at its lowest level in three years, said JPMorgan’s report. In the first half of 2022, people across income groups had about 20% to 30% more money in both savings and checking accounts combined, relative to 2019. 

Financial gains made by Black and Hispanic Americans relative to their white and Asian counterparts are also narrowing, according to JPMorgan’s July report. In early 2021, when the second round of Economic Impact Payments was issued, Black and Hispanic groups had over 70% more money in their combined accounts relative to 2019. On the contrary, white and Asian Americans saw 60% increases in their balances. Now, gains by the groups have converged.

