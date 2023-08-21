American Airlines Pilots Ratify Contract With Immediate 21% Pay Jump

American Airlines’ 15,000 pilots have approved a new contract that gives them a 21% pay increase, along with annual bumps and other improvements. The Allied Pilots Association said Monday that the agreement passed with 72.7% of the pilots in favor.
American executives agreed last month to sweeten their offer to match a contract United Airlines pilots had negotiated. Delta Air Lines 15,000 pilots approved a new four-year contract earlier this year.
The American Airlines union said in a statement that the four-year contract equated to $9.6 billion in “additional value versus the prior agreement.” Pilot salaries will increase about 46% over the contract term, the APA said.
After the vote, American CEO Robert Isom said, "today is a really great day for our pilots and airline."
