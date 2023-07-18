American Airlines Flight Attendants Will Vote on Whether to Strike

The union representing American Airlines’ flight attendants will hold an authorization vote to allow members to strike, hoping to prod the carrier toward a new contract.
The Association of Professional Flight Attendants said its board had agreed unanimously to authorize the vote, which will occur for a month starting on July 28 among the airline’s 25,000 flight attendants.
American management has not responded to the economic proposals APFA submitted on March 7, union President Julie Hedrick said in a video following the vote decision on July 17. “This inaction on their part has left us no choice,” Hedrick said.
American said it continues to meet regularly with the APFA. “We look forward to reaching an agreement with APFA quickly so that American’s flight attendants can benefit from a contract that provides them with real and meaningful value," the airline said Tuesday.
- Pilots, Flight Attendants Unions Slam United Airlines CEO for ‘Deflecting Blame’ for Delays Onto FAA
- American Airlines Plane Turns Around After Passenger Calls Flight Attendant ‘Waiter’: Reports
- American Airlines Looks to Have Averted Pilots Strike Ahead of Busy Summer
- Airline Faces Backlash Over Policy to Suspend ‘Overweight’ Flight Attendants
- American Airlines Adds Benefits to Make Proposed Contract to Pilots Worth Over $9 Billion
Approval of a strike by the full membership doesn’t mean the union can strike. Under the Railway Labor Act, workers can ask the National Mediation Board to release them from negotiations, followed by a 30-day “cooling off” period preceding a strike. However, President Joe Biden or Congress could intervene to prevent a strike.
The talks entered mediation in March 2023. The negotiations began in 2019 and resumed in August 2021 following a more than year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness