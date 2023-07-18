American Airlines Flight Attendants Will Vote on Whether to Strike - The Messenger
Business.
American Airlines Flight Attendants Will Vote on Whether to Strike

The strike ballot is a means to pressure the carrier into movement on the union’s wage proposals

Justin Bachman
American Airlines and its pilots reached new terms July 27 on a contract agreement to match United Airlines’ pilot proposal.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The union representing American Airlines’ flight attendants will hold an authorization vote to allow members to strike, hoping to prod the carrier toward a new contract.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants said its board had agreed unanimously to authorize the vote, which will occur for a month starting on July 28 among the airline’s 25,000 flight attendants. 

American management has not responded to the economic proposals APFA submitted on March 7, union President Julie Hedrick said in a video following the vote decision on July 17. “This inaction on their part has left us no choice,” Hedrick said.

American said it continues to meet regularly with the APFA. “We look forward to reaching an agreement with APFA quickly so that American’s flight attendants can benefit from a contract that provides them with real and meaningful value," the airline said Tuesday.

Approval of a strike by the full membership doesn’t mean the union can strike. Under the Railway Labor Act, workers can ask the National Mediation Board to release them from negotiations, followed by a 30-day “cooling off” period preceding a strike. However, President Joe Biden or Congress could intervene to prevent a strike.

The talks entered mediation in March 2023. The negotiations began in 2019 and resumed in August 2021 following a more than year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.

