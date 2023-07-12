American Airlines and TSA Make a Bet on Smaller Airports to Bypass Long Security Lines - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

American Airlines and TSA Make a Bet on Smaller Airports to Bypass Long Security Lines

American passengers from two small airports can connect in Philadelphia by bus as if they’re on a plane

Published |Updated
Justin Bachman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The Transportation Security Administration will allow American Airlines passengers traveling via bus from two smaller airports to bypass security screening at Philadelphia International Airport and be driven directly to the passenger terminal.

The announcement Wednesday by American and The Landline Co., which operates regional motorcoach services for three U.S. airlines, caps years of bureaucratic finagling for the TSA to allow Landline’s coaches to be considered a secure environment.

Under the arrangement, American passengers traveling from airports in Allentown/Bethlehem or Atlantic City, N.J., can be screened at those airports, board Landline and then be driven to the secure “airside” terminal at the Philadelphia airport. American passengers will enter the airport directly in the terminal and head to their departure gate.

If the Landline bus opens its door en route to Philadelphia, passengers will need to be screened by TSA at the airport to ensure security. Gary Tomasulo, American’s vice president of corporate security, called the TSA agreement a “first-of-its-kind milestone.”

Read More

The service “is a glimpse at the future of travel that Landline is creating, in which ground transportation is fully integrated into the travel day,” David Sunde, Landline’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. Travelers arriving into Philadelphia bound for Allentown and Atlantic City already board the Landline coaches on the secured airside.

“We have put in numerous security requirements for the bus operators and all airline personnel to ensure robust security protocols are followed at all times,” said Gerardo Spero, the TSA Federal Security Director in Philadelphia.

The companies said the new airside connections also will help the TSA to reduce screening volumes at Philadelphia, where American has about 45 percent market share, followed by Frontier and Spirit, with a combined 20 percent.

Landline began service in 2019 in Minnesota, and carries regional passengers for United in Denver and Sun Country Airlines in Minneapolis. The buses have 35 seats with Wi-Fi, power at each seat and streaming entertainment.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.