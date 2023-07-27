American Airlines and Pilots Agree to Revised Contract Matching United

American Airlines and its 14,000 pilots have agreed on revised terms to a tentative contract agreement that was derailed briefly by a more lucrative deal United Airlines’ pilots achieved.
The new agreement Thursday came one week after American Airlines CEO Robert Isom had said the company would match the United pilot agreement. The American union, the Allied Pilots Association (APA), postponed voting on the contract scheduled this week pending talks on the revised deal.
The new “TA 2.0” as the APA dubbed it, has a snap-up clause to match the hourly pilot rates at Delta and United if the United pilots ratify their agreement by Jan. 1, the APA said in a statement.
The agreement will next go to the union’s board for review and a vote. American pilots are expected to begin voting on ratifying the proposal next month, the union said.
- American Airlines Adds Benefits to Make Proposed Contract to Pilots Worth Over $9 Billion
- American Airlines Looks to Have Averted Pilots Strike Ahead of Busy Summer
- Pilots, Flight Attendants Unions Slam United Airlines CEO for ‘Deflecting Blame’ for Delays Onto FAA
- United Airlines, Pilots Union Strike a Deal, Averting Headaches For Travelers
- United, American and a Tale of Two Airlines on Financial Messaging
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness