American Airlines and Pilots Agree to Revised Contract Matching United

The new agreement came quickly after both sides set the United pilot contract as their general framework

Published |Updated
Justin Bachman
American Airlines and its pilots reached new terms July 27 on a contract agreement to match United Airlines’ pilot proposal.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

American Airlines and its 14,000 pilots have agreed on revised terms to a tentative contract agreement that was derailed briefly by a more lucrative deal United Airlines’ pilots achieved.

The new agreement Thursday came one week after American Airlines CEO Robert Isom had said the company would match the United pilot agreement. The American union, the Allied Pilots Association (APA), postponed voting on the contract scheduled this week pending talks on the revised deal. 

The new “TA 2.0” as the APA dubbed it, has a snap-up clause to match the hourly pilot rates at Delta and United if the United pilots ratify their agreement by Jan. 1, the APA said in a statement.

The agreement will next go to the union’s board for review and a vote. American pilots are expected to begin voting on ratifying the proposal next month, the union said.

