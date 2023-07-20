American Airlines Group reported net income of $1.3 billion for the second quarter, buoyed by strong demand among leisure travelers booking international trips, and raised its 2023 profit outlook.

However, American also said Thursday that total revenues will decline as much as 6.5% in the third quarter compared to last year as American and its peers increase capacity and fares dip from the lofty levels of the past 12-18 months.

American shares declined more than 4% in early trading Thursday.

Despite the tougher comparisons to 2022 and fare pressures later this year, “bookings remain strong and we continue to see a constructive demand environment," American Chief Financial Officer Devon May said on a call with analysts.

For the full year, American expects adjusted earnings of $3-$3.75, compared to previous guidance of $2.50-$3.50. Second-quarter revenue rose 4.7% to a record $14 billion compared to the same quarter last year. Earnings per share came in at $2.05, beating the consensus from analysts, compiled by Morningstar, of $1.58.

American CEO Robert Isom said Thursday that the carrier will match wage rates pilots at United Airlines negotiated in a new tentative agreement. That means American and its pilots' union, the Allied Pilots Association, will revise parts of their agreement, which was scheduled for a ratification vote starting next week.

"We‘ve got to sit down and figure out if that is something they can fit in with their TA (tentative agreement) on a timely basis or if that’s going to take more time," Isom said.

American is the last of the Big Three U.S. network airlines to report on the April-June period followed next week by Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue Airways.