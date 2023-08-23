AMC stock plummeted another 23% to an all-time low of $1.96 a share Wednesday afternoon as investors prepare for a 10-to-1 reverse stock split that will take effect Thursday.

The company’s preferred equity units—which are traded on the New York Stock Exchange as APE — also will convert to common stock on Friday.

AMC's current market cap stands at $2.35 billion, according to Yahoo Finance. Its pre-pandemic market cap In January 2020 was $677 million, according to Y Charts. On August 11, a Delaware judge approved a revised settlement agreement between AMC and shareholders who sued the company in February over a stock conversion plan that they said would dilute their holdings, Deadline reported.

Shares for the movie theater company have catered 40% since it announced the upcoming stock conversions on August 14 in an SEC filing.

AMC Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron has said he plans to raise additional equity capital after the reverse stock split to pay down the company's debts, invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities, according to a letter he posted last week on X, formerly named Twitter. AMC's total debt as of its second quarter in 2023, was $9.5 billion, according to estimates from Morningstar.

“With the convergence of AMC common shares and APE units, we hope and expect to be able to raise equity capital more efficiently and with less dilution than when the APE units were trading separately at a significant discount to AMC common shares,” Aron wrote in the letter.

Eric Wold, an analyst at B. Riley Securities told CNBC on Tuesday that AMC shares are down "due to investors focusing on the strong possibility that AMC begins issuing large amounts of equity to address the debt balance.”

AMC reported a total of $4.8 billion in corporate borrowings as of June 30, 2023, in its latest quarterly earnings report. The company first rolled out its preferred equity units in August of last year.