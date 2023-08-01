Amazon’s Telehealth Clinic Is Now Available in all 50 States

Amazon’s virtual health clinic is now available across the U.S.

The e-retail behemoth announced Tuesday that people in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. can access the service, known as Amazon Clinic, through video visits. It also offers message-based consultations, but those are only available in 34 states due to local regulations.

“By creating a healthcare experience that is transparent and simple, we hope to make health care more accessible for all,” Nworah Ayogu, chief medical officer and general manager at Amazon Clinic, wrote in a blog post. “We’re excited to bring Amazon Clinic to even more customers, and we’re working hard to make even more conditions available for treatment in the coming months.”

Amazon Clinic first launched last November. It has since expanded to offer telemedicine services for more than 30 common health concerns, including acne, sinus infections, migraines and asthma.

The virtual clinic is partnering with third-party telemedicine providers Wheel, SteadyMD, Curai Health and Hello Alpha — all of which set their own prices. The clinic doesn’t yet accept insurance, according to its website, but prescribed medication may be covered by users’ own insurance. Customers can then fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy of their choice — including Amazon's own pharmacy, which was launched in 2020 following its 2018 acquisition of PillPack.

Amazon completed its $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical in February — a move the American Hospital Association called a milestone in Amazon’s “relentless push to become a primary care provider.”