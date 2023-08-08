Amazon’s Prime Day Returns in October

Amazon is bringing back its popular Prime Day for a second round of shopping deals this October, the company announced Tuesday.

The company hasn't announced the dates of the October event yet, which they have renamed "Prime Big Deal Day." The event is coming to 19 countries including the U.S., UK, China and Canada.

Prime day has been a huge money maker for the online retailer, with its summer event this year bringing in $12.7 billion over just two-days. Last year, the retailer brought in $11.9 billion from the event.

Last year marked the first ever "Prime Early Access" sale in October, which was also a two-day event. The event went from October 11 to 12 last year.

Amazon saw sales grow in the second quarter of the year, at $134 billion, up 11% from last year, with earnings per share also beating analysts expectations.

Amazon executives are set to meet with officials from the Federal Trade Commission next week, which may indicate that the regulator is on the verge of an antitrust lawsuit against Bezos' company.

The company's shares fell 2.5% in mid day trading.