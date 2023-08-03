Amazon to Revamp Grocery Delivery Strategy

Amazon is streamlining its grocery business.
The company said it will make its Amazon Fresh delivery service available to non-Prime members in some U.S. cities for the first time starting in August, according to Bloomberg. Until now, only Prime members could scroll through its produce selection and Amazon dairy offerings.
Amazon will also consolidate its checkout process. Customers shopping for groceries on Amazon have sometimes had to make separate orders. For example, some offerings could only be ordered from Amazon-owned Whole Foods, while others were shipped from Amazon Fresh and non-perishable products could come from Amazon.com.
The company will resolve this issue by creating one cart and stock more Whole Foods products at Amazon warehouses, Amazon’s senior vice president for worldwide grocery stores, Tony Hoggett, told Bloomberg Businessweek.
U.S. grocery delivery sales fell 9% in February from the same month in 2022, a sign that online orders are tapering off from pandemic-era highs, according to the latest Brick Meets Click/Mercatus survey. Meanwhile, grocery pickup in-store and curbside grew 5% year-over-year.
Amazon Fresh stores are also getting a makeover starting in Chicago, according to a company press release.
“To deliver a better shopping experience, Amazon Fresh has brought an expanded selection, low prices on even more grocery items, and greater convenience with updated checkout options to our stores in Schaumburg and Oak Lawn, Illinois,” said the statement on Wednesday.
