Amazon Snaps Back to Double-Digit Sales Growth, Delighting Worried Investors

Dispelling investor fears, Amazon's latest quarterly earnings showed sales growth again extending into the double digits.



Amazon's second-quarter sales totaled $134 billion, an 11% increase from a year ago, the company said in a new SEC filing. That's more than analysts expected. They had forecast a 8.5% growth, according to FactSet. Investors responded by sending Amazon stock up 7% in after-hours trading.



Shareholders have been worried that the company's growth may be limited and especially feared a slow in its cloud business. Still, Amazon Web Services grew by 12% to $22.1 billion, higher than the $19.7 billion reported last year. Analysts had forecast 10%. On Thursday, CEO Andy Jassy highlighted the cloud business' new artificial-intelligence features that he said will make it "much easier and more cost-effective" for companies to run AI technology.



Another bright spot from Amazon's quarterly earnings: The company turned a profit. It earned $6.7 billion, compared to a $2 billion loss in 2022.



Earnings per share came to $0.65, more than double the $0.35 earnings analysts had expected, according to estimates compiled by FactSet.

Amazon has lately endured a period of tumult as the pandemic-induced surge in online shopping abated. For than a year, Jassy has prioritized cost-cutting, which included laying off over 27,000 employees, and the company has asked employees to relocate to major Amazon offices.

It's unlikely to get quieter for Amazon anytime soon. The all-important fourth-quarter shopping season arrives soon, and a likely FTC lawsuit looms ahead, potentially setting up years of attention-diverting legal action.