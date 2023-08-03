Amazon Snaps Back to Double-Digit Sales Growth, Delighting Worried Investors

Dispelling investor fears, Amazon's latest quarterly earnings showed sales growth again extending into the double digits.
Amazon's second-quarter sales totaled $134 billion, an 11% increase from a year ago, the company said in a new SEC filing. That's more than analysts expected. They had forecast a 8.5% growth, according to FactSet. Investors responded by sending Amazon stock up 7% in after-hours trading.
Shareholders have been worried that the company's growth may be limited and especially feared a slow in its cloud business. Still, Amazon Web Services grew by 12% to $22.1 billion, higher than the $19.7 billion reported last year. Analysts had forecast 10%. On Thursday, CEO Andy Jassy highlighted the cloud business' new artificial-intelligence features that he said will make it "much easier and more cost-effective" for companies to run AI technology.
Another bright spot from Amazon's quarterly earnings: The company turned a profit. It earned $6.7 billion, compared to a $2 billion loss in 2022.
Earnings per share came to $0.65, more than double the $0.35 earnings analysts had expected, according to estimates compiled by FactSet.
Amazon has lately endured a period of tumult as the pandemic-induced surge in online shopping abated. For than a year, Jassy has prioritized cost-cutting, which included laying off over 27,000 employees, and the company has asked employees to relocate to major Amazon offices.
It's unlikely to get quieter for Amazon anytime soon. The all-important fourth-quarter shopping season arrives soon, and a likely FTC lawsuit looms ahead, potentially setting up years of attention-diverting legal action.
- Activist Investor Pans Yelp CEO, Stock Soars After Push for Sale
- Amazon Investors Aren’t So Sure About Satellite Constellation Project Kuiper: Report
- Social Media Company Snap Inc. Reports Disappointing Second-Quarter Sales
- PepsiCo Almost Doubles Quarterly Profit on Strong Snack and Drink Sales
- Chinese Investors Head Offshore as Confidence in Economy at Home Wanes
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness
- ‘Funny Girl’ Starring Lea Michele Recoups Its Capital Ahead of Final CurtainEntertainment