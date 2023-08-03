Amazon Snaps Back to Double-Digit Sales Growth, Delighting Worried Investors - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Amazon Snaps Back to Double-Digit Sales Growth, Delighting Worried Investors

The strong second earnings are likely to give investors some reassurance about the company's growth prospects.

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Amazon workers unloading boxesKena Betancur/VIEWpress/Getty Images

Dispelling investor fears, Amazon's latest quarterly earnings showed sales growth again extending into the double digits.

Amazon's second-quarter sales totaled $134 billion, an 11% increase from a year ago, the company said in a new SEC filing. That's more than analysts expected. They had forecast a 8.5% growth, according to FactSet. Investors responded by sending Amazon stock up 7% in after-hours trading.

Shareholders have been worried that the company's growth may be limited and especially feared a slow in its cloud business. Still, Amazon Web Services grew by 12% to $22.1 billion, higher than the $19.7 billion reported last year. Analysts had forecast 10%. On Thursday, CEO Andy Jassy highlighted the cloud business' new artificial-intelligence features that he said will make it "much easier and more cost-effective" for companies to run AI technology.

Another bright spot from Amazon's quarterly earnings: The company turned a profit. It earned $6.7 billion, compared to a $2 billion loss in 2022.

Earnings per share came to $0.65, more than double the $0.35 earnings analysts had expected, according to estimates compiled by FactSet.

Amazon has lately endured a period of tumult as the pandemic-induced surge in online shopping abated. For than a year, Jassy has prioritized cost-cutting, which included laying off over 27,000 employees, and the company has asked employees to relocate to major Amazon offices.

It's unlikely to get quieter for Amazon anytime soon. The all-important fourth-quarter shopping season arrives soon, and a likely FTC lawsuit looms ahead, potentially setting up years of attention-diverting legal action.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.