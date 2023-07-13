Amazon Slapped with Labor Relations Board Complaint Over Refusal to Bargain With Union

Labor regulators have filed a complaint against Amazon for refusing to bargain with its New York workers’ union, ratcheting up pressure on the e-commerce giant.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is seeking an order for Amazon to come to the bargaining table in good faith over wages, benefits and work conditions at Amazon's JFK8 fulfillment center on New York's Staten Island. More than 8,300 workers at the facility are union members.

“It’s about time,” Chris Smalls, the president of the Amazon Labor Union, told Vice’s Motherboard of the filing on Wednesday. “We’ve been patiently waiting, and there’s nothing patient about waiting against a trillion-dollar company while they continue union-busting.”

Amazon employees and supporters gather during a walk-out protest outside Amazon headquarters in Seattle, Washington, on May 31. Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

Workers at the Staten Island facility voted to join the union last April — the first Amazon employees to do so in the United States. Amazon challenged the validity of the vote but was struck down by a labor board director in January.

The complaint says that Amazon violated the National Labor Relations Act of 1935 when it “failed and refused to bargain with the Union” and tried to “test the certification of the Union as the exclusive collective-bargaining representative of the Unit,” Motherboard reported. U.S. labor officials gave that certification to the union earlier this year, according to the outlet. The NLRB is an independent federal agency that protects the rights of private sector employees to join unions.

In a statement sent Thursday to The Messenger, Amazon spokesperson Mary Kate Paradis said: “This latest NLRB complaint is nothing new. The validity of the election is still being challenged through the legal process. As we’ve said since the beginning, we don’t believe this election process was fair, legitimate, or representative of the majority of what our team wants.”

The complaint gives Amazon a July 26 deadline to respond to the complaint.

The labor board’s official complaint comes on the heels of a lawsuit filed July 10 by Amazon warehouse workers in New York that alleged top union officials were refusing to hold democratic elections to fill leadership positions, Reuters reported.

Amazon began laying off employees in April as part of job cuts that were slated to affect about 9,000 workers. Amazon also cut 18,000 jobs earlier this year and last November.