Amazon Sends Warning to Employees Flouting Return-to-Work Mandate
Business.
Amazon Sends Warning to Employees Flouting Return-to-Work Mandate

Remote workers have until Sept. 15 to decide whether to relocate to one of Amazon's major hubs

Bruce Gil
Amazon is asking remote office workers to relocate to main hub locations in Seattle, San Francisco or New York. David Ryder/Getty

Amazon sent a not-so-gentle reminder Wednesday to employees who have flouted the company's in-person work mandate, saying it "expect(s)" them to return to the office three or more days a week.

“We are reaching out as you are not currently meeting our expectation of joining your colleagues in the office,” reads a screenshot of the email uploaded on the anonymous corporate message board Blind. It recommends they contact their managers if there is a specific reason why they can't be in the office at least three days a week.

The email was sent to workers who didn't badge into an Amazon office those minimum number of days over multiple weeks in the past two months, according to a statement from Amazon.

The return-to-office mandate was initially implemented in May and then expanded in July when employees who were originally hired as remote workers were asked to relocate to a city with a major Amazon hub office, The Wall Street Journal reported. Hub cities include Seattle, San Francisco and New York. 

“There’s more energy, collaboration, and connections happening since we’ve been working together at least three days per week, and we’ve heard this from lots of employees and the businesses that surround our offices,” said Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser in an email. “We continue to look at the best ways to bring more teams together in the same locations, and we’ll communicate directly with employees as we make decisions that affect them.”

Amazon said they are considering making exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

Anonymous sources told the tech industry news site The Information that they were given a Sept. 15 deadline to decide if they are going to relocate.

In May, Amazon workers staged a walkout in protest of a number of issues including the return to office mandate.

