Amazon Pharmacy Aims to Make Insulin Cheaper by Automatically Applying Coupons - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Amazon Pharmacy Aims to Make Insulin Cheaper by Automatically Applying Coupons

Eligible customers can now buy insulin from Amazon at a starting price of $35 a month

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Amazon announced the return of its pandemic-shuttered shipping service this weekNathan Stirk/Getty

Amazon Pharmacy is trying to make the cost of insulin cheaper by expanding its automatic coupon program to 15 diabetes medications and devices, the company announced Tuesday.

Coupons for products produced by name-brands like Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi will now be applied automatically when patients shop at the e-commerce giant’s online pharmacy. 

Eligible customers can now buy insulin from Amazon at a starting price of $35 a month. The coupons will also work on medical devices such as continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps. 

The current list price for a five-pack of insulin pens — about a month’s supply— made by Eli Lilly is $530.40, according to the pharmaceutical company’s website. 

Drug manufacturers often offer coupons to help patients save on out-of-pocket costs, but they can be hard to find and use. 

Of all the drug prescriptions filled in the state of Massachusetts in 2018 that could have qualified for a manufacturer-sponsored coupon only 15.1% actually used one, according to a study by the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission.

“The lack of upfront pricing in pharmacy is a pain point for customers that Amazon Pharmacy can help solve,” Amazon Pharmacy Vice President John Love said in a statement. 

Read More

Amazon Pharmacy first started automatically applying manufacturer-sponsored coupons in March for drugs treating asthma, obesity and emphysema, Healthcare Dive reported. 

The coupons cannot be applied when shoppers use other Amazon cost-saving programs like RxPass or the Prime prescription savings benefit. Patients covered under Medicare or Medicaid are also not eligible for manufacturer-sponsored coupons.  

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.