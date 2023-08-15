Amazon Pharmacy Aims to Make Insulin Cheaper by Automatically Applying Coupons

Amazon Pharmacy is trying to make the cost of insulin cheaper by expanding its automatic coupon program to 15 diabetes medications and devices, the company announced Tuesday.

Coupons for products produced by name-brands like Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi will now be applied automatically when patients shop at the e-commerce giant’s online pharmacy.

Eligible customers can now buy insulin from Amazon at a starting price of $35 a month. The coupons will also work on medical devices such as continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps.

The current list price for a five-pack of insulin pens — about a month’s supply— made by Eli Lilly is $530.40, according to the pharmaceutical company’s website.

Drug manufacturers often offer coupons to help patients save on out-of-pocket costs, but they can be hard to find and use.

Of all the drug prescriptions filled in the state of Massachusetts in 2018 that could have qualified for a manufacturer-sponsored coupon only 15.1% actually used one, according to a study by the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission.

“The lack of upfront pricing in pharmacy is a pain point for customers that Amazon Pharmacy can help solve,” Amazon Pharmacy Vice President John Love said in a statement.

Amazon Pharmacy first started automatically applying manufacturer-sponsored coupons in March for drugs treating asthma, obesity and emphysema, Healthcare Dive reported.

The coupons cannot be applied when shoppers use other Amazon cost-saving programs like RxPass or the Prime prescription savings benefit. Patients covered under Medicare or Medicaid are also not eligible for manufacturer-sponsored coupons.