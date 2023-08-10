Amazon Is Ditching Several of Its In-House Brands, Including Clothing Label Goodthreads

Amazon is getting rid of some of its private-label brands as part of a cost-cutting drive, the e-commerce giant confirmed to The Messenger.

Matt Taddy, the vice president of Amazon Private Brands, said Thursday the company is looking to cut products that “aren’t resonating with customers.”

“We always make decisions based on what our customers want, and we’ve learned that customers seek out our biggest brands — like Amazon Basics and Amazon Essentials — for great value with high-quality products at great price points,” Taddy said in a statement emailed to The Messenger.

The company didn’t confirm which or how many brands it plans to get rid of. The Wall Street Journal first reported Thursday that dozens of private labels, including clothing labels Daily Ritual, Goodthreads and Lark & Ro, are expected to be eliminated, leaving Amazon with less than 20 house brands. Amazon will also drop its private-label furniture names, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The news of in-house brand cuts follow several big-name additions from major beauty and fashion brands to the web retailer’s lineup in the second quarter. They include: Dyson hair care, Ralph Lauren Fragrances and Urban Decay; food and drinks from General Mills and Coca Cola; and an extension of its collaboration with Victoria’s Secret.

Amazon had more than 40 private-label brands for clothing and furniture, which often competed with products from third-party sellers. Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Amazon's second quarter sales totaled $134 billion, an 11% increase from a year ago, the company reported last week. It also earned $6.7 billion in profits, compared to a $2 billion loss in 2022 — a welcome turnaround for worried investors.

Over the past two years, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has been on a cost-cutting binge. So far this year, Amazon has laid off 27,000 employees, its largest job cuts ever.

Last year, Amazon began scaling back its private-label offerings, which included more than 40 house brands, such as Amazon Basics, Amazon Aware, Presto! and Amazon Commercial. The company has said private brands make up just 1% of its total retail sales, according to the Journal.



Amazon’s in-house brands have nonetheless raised antitrust concerns as they compete with third-party sellers on the platform, according to the Journal. Amazon has come under scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission over several of its business practices, and is bracing for an antitrust lawsuit which could come as soon as next month.