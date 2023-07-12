Amazon Is Building Up an Arsenal of Former FTC Staffers: Report - The Messenger
Business.
Amazon Is Building Up an Arsenal of Former FTC Staffers: Report

It has poached around a dozen former Federal Trade Commission staffers as it prepares to do battle with the regulator

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Amazon recently agreed to pay more than $30 million in fines to settle an FTC action.Nathan Stirk /Contributor/Getty Images

Amazon is arming itself with former Federal Trade Commission staffers as it faces heavy scrutiny from the regulatory body.

Amazon’s latest newcomers include Andi Arias, who started as corporate counsel for privacy in January after 11 years at the FTC. Stelios Xenakis, who most recently served as an antitrust attorney adviser at the FTC and had been at the agency for 13 years, also joined Amazon as corporate counsel in January, Corporate Counsel reported based on LinkedIn posts and news reports. 

Other former FTC alum include Brian Huseman, Amazon’s vice president for public policy and community engagement, according to Corporate Counsel. He spent seven years at the FTC and joined Amazon in 2012.

Amazon “will get useful information about processes and personalities at the FTC” by hiring former staffers, John Lopatka, a law professor at Pennsylvania State University, told Corporate Counsel. “It’s not crossing any ethical boundary to say, ‘This case is spearheaded by Jane Doe,’ for example, ‘and I think she would listen to these kinds of arguments.’”

The New York Post reported in late June that Amazon had already poached around a dozen former FTC staffers as it geared up for a legal battle against the commission. The Post reported previously of a mass exodus of staffers from the FTC who claimed that Chairperson Lina Khan is a “tyrant” with an “abusive” management style. 

“If you’re preparing for war, hiring people who used to work for the opposing army is a good way to gather intelligence,” Revolving Door Project founder Jeff Hauser told The New York Post. 

The commission has launched a crackdown on big tech under Khan's leadership. Amazon recently paid more than $30 million to settle the FTC's claims that its voice assistant Alexa and doorbell camera Ring violated privacy regulations.

The FTC sued Amazon again on June 21 for allegedly duping “millions of customers into unknowingly enrolling in its Amazon Prime service” using deceptive business practices, according to court documents. The commission is likely preparing to file its fourth and biggest lawsuit against Amazon in coming weeks, according to Bloomberg, which will likely allege that Amazon rewards online merchants that use its logistics services  and punishes those who don’t.

