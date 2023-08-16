Is Amazon Controlling What You Read?

Non-profit groups representing American booksellers, authors and antitrust advocates urged the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday to investigate Amazon's alleged monopolization of the book market.

The antitrust think tank Open Markets Institute, the Authors Guild and the American Booksellers Association wrote to the DOJ's antitrust division and FTC Chair Lina Khan asking them to curb Amazon's "abuse" of its position as the dominant book seller in the U.S. Notably, Khan wrote a paper in 2017 outlining why Amazon should be broken up.

The three groups accuse Amazon of using "manipulative" practices promote certain ideas and books, while minimizing the spread of others, in a bid to maximize profit.

"Amazon has amassed such power in this space over the last decade and a half that its shadow stretches long over almost every aspect of the book market," the groups wrote in the letter. "Today the free exchange of ideas is impeded and warped by opaque algorithms and sales practices controlled by Amazon and premised on which publisher and/or author is willing and able to pay the highest extortionary tax to get their books promoted on Amazon’s website."

Although Amazon's book sales make up just 10% of its profit, it is responsible for over 50% of sales from the "Big Five" publishers. The commerce giant also controls between 50% and 80% of the book distribution in the U.S., and at least 50% of the U.K. market, according to research group WordsRated.

Amazon representatives reportedly met with the FTC in face-to-face conversations labeled "last-rites meetings" earlier this week. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Amazon did not immediately reply a request for comment from The Messenger.

The letter was sent just one day after the FTC met with Amazon in a closed-door session as the company made a final attempt to stave off an antitrust lawsuit from the regulator. Company representatives reportedly met individually with each of the FTC's three commissioners in face-to-face conversations labeled "last-rites meetings."

The potential antitrust suit is expected to center around Amazon Prime's bundling of TV, book, subscription and shipping services, and third-party sellers' reliance on Amazon's logistic services to deliver their goods to consumers.

The FTC has several ongoing legal actions against Amazon, including a lawsuit accusing the company of using deceptive business practices to "dupe" millions of customers into enrolling in Amazon Prime. Earlier this year, Amazon paid $30 million to settle claims its Ring cameras were used to spy on women and that Alexa devices stored kids' data.

Amazon has been arming itself with former FTC staffers and increasing lobbying activities over the last several years, largely in an attempt to fend off antitrust concerns. In 2022 alone, Amazon helped fund nearly 600 "front groups" to undermine antitrust efforts, according to a report released on Tuesday from the Tech Oversight Project.

The DOJ’s antitrust division has also proven interest in blocking consolidation in the publishing industry. The government successfully sued in November 2021 to block the sale of historic publisher Simon & Schuster, which a federal judge terminated last year.

Although private equity firm KKR succeeded in purchasing Simon & Schuster on Aug. 8 for $1.62 billion.