It’s Going to Be Even Tougher for You to Get a Loan 

U.S. banks have been making it tougher for consumers to get loans and plan to tighten their lending standards even more in the second half of the year, a quarterly Federal Reserve survey of bank lending officers showed.

To varying degrees, the banks surveyed were more likely than not to have tightened their standards on all consumer loans — including credit cards and auto loans — as well as all residential real estate loans, including mortgages and home equity lines of credit, the Fed said in releasing its second-quarter Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey Monday.

Depending on the type of loan, tightening might have included raising the minimum required credit score, reducing credit limits or increasing the monthly repayment amounts.

Banks are being more cautious about their lending these days. Olga Rolenko/Getty Images

Banks have become more discriminating as economic growth has slowed and their risk tolerance for unpaid debts dwindles. For the second half of the year, they expect to pull back even more as economic uncertainty persists and more borrowers are poised to fall behind on payments.

Tighter credit standards make it even tougher on households already coping with more expensive borrowing costs. In order to control inflation, the central bank has hiked its benchmark interest rate 11 times since early 2022, and it’s now the highest it’s been since 2001.

Sixty-six U.S. banks and 19 U.S. branches and agencies of foreign banks answered the survey, which was taken in June.