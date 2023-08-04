Alphabet Slashes Its Stake in Robinhood

Alphabet has sharply cut its stake in Robinhood, the maker of a popular investing app, by roughly 90%, according to a regulatory filing.



Alphabet, which is Google’s parent company, held just $7 million in Robinhood stock at the end of June, some 612,214 shares. That’s down from 4.9 million shares — worth around $50 million — it had in March. Alphabet’s decision to sell the shares will likely only exacerbate existing investor concerns about Robinhood, which has seen its stock lose more than two-thirds of its value since it debuted in 2021.



Alphabet and Robinhood have a long history together. GV, the company’s venture capital arm, invested several times in Robinhood during its early years starting with an initial $250,000 check. When Robinhood went public in 2021, Alphabet’s stake was worth $140 million.



En route to the public markets, Robinhood rode a wave of increasing interest in mobile investing from younger adults, which picked up speed during pandemic lockdowns. It further cemented its place in the Wall Street firmament in January 2021 when its app became a major site of meme stock trading. In 2021, it added 10 million users, increasing its number of monthly active customers to 17.3 million.



But after the pandemic and the initial meme stock craze, growth has substantially slowed, and its monthly active users have declined to 10.8 million so far in 2023.



Still, the company did reach profitability for the first time since it became a publicly-traded company, recording $25 million in second-quarter net income. Customer investment deposits also rose 13% to $89 billion.